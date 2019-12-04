Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Announces Christie Brinkley Will Serve As Godmother To Seven Seas Splendor™

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world's leading luxury ocean cruise line, today announced that Christie Brinkley's latest role is an honor, serving as Godmother to Seven Seas Splendor™. A centuries-old maritime tradition, a ship's Godmother christens the vessel and is responsible for bestowing good luck over the ship and to all guests and crew who sail her. Brinkley will christen Seven Seas Splendor in Miami on February 21, 2020.

"Christie Brinkley is a universally beloved icon who is synonymous worldwide for her beauty, style and commitment to health and happiness," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "It's fitting that the Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor reflects timeless elegance, vitality and sophistication, as Regent has perfected all the details of luxury onboard Seven Seas Splendor. We are deeply honored that Christie will christen our newest ship and delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family."

Brinkley is excited to serve as Godmother to Seven Seas Splendor, a spacious yet intimate ship with 542 crew caring for 750 guests.

"We learn best about the beautiful world around us by exploring new cities, immersing ourselves in different cultures and interacting with the gracious people who live there," Brinkley says. "We cherish and remember these moments more when we experience them with the people we love. The absolute most invigorating and luxurious way to travel the world is by cruising the seas."

"As a woman who strives to inspire other females to achieve their career and personal aspirations, I'm especially proud to be Godmother of the first new cruise ship in maritime history to be captained by a female, the trailblazing Captain Serena Melani," Brinkley said.

About Seven Seas Splendor

Like Brinkley, Seven Seas Splendor is vibrant and beautiful. Currently being built in Ancona, Italy, Seven Seas Splendor will offer her 750 guests the most luxurious accommodations as she sails to the world's iconic destinations and less-familiar hidden gems.

The all-suite, all-balcony ship is a work of art, from bow to stern, perfecting uncompromised luxury with elegance, comfort and personalized guest service. More than 46,000 square-feet of Italian marble will adorn Seven Seas Splendor – over an acre of marble – and her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 square-feet of balcony space – among the largest balconies at sea. The beautifully appointed suites range from the 307 square-foot Veranda Suite to the lavish 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite.

The Regent Suite sets the tone for Seven Seas Splendor's 14 other astonishing suite categories in offering the most luxurious accommodations at sea. It features the ultimate comfort of a $200,000 Hästens Vividus custom handmade mattress, an in-suite spa retreat featuring a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area with unlimited spa treatments, unobstructed 270-degree views over Seven Seas Splendor's bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda, and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge for a Captain's view to see the world's most beautiful destinations. Guests in the Regent Suite also enjoy first-class air accommodations, a dedicated personal butler to manage all the details of the guests' experience, and a personal car with driver and guide in every port.

Seven Seas Splendor will feature a multi-million-dollar art collection, a Culinary Arts Kitchen with 18 stations for hands-on gourmet cooking demonstrations presented by master chef instructors, and Serene Spa & Wellness™, a new globally inspired spa brand created for Seven Seas Splendor offering exclusive treatments that integrate techniques and ingredients from destinations around the world to soothe both the body and mind.

The ship's exquisite restaurants include Compass Rose, the largest specialty restaurant at sea; Pacific Rim, a dramatic Pan-Asian restaurant with a mythical dragon greeting guests; Prime 7, an intimate and elegant steakhouse; Chartreuse, featuring classic French fare with a modern twist; and Sette Mari at La Veranda, serving guests authentic Italian specialties and featuring stunning, over-water alcove seating that jets out over the ocean for an even closer connection to the sea, surrounded on three sides by inspiring, magnificent views.

"Wherever you turn on Seven Seas Splendor, you will be surrounded by elegance, comfort and hospitality," Montague said. "Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to create a ship that perfects luxury."

During her inaugural 2020 season, Seven Seas Splendor will sail the Caribbean and Mediterranean, helmed by 30-year veteran Captain Serena Melani.

