Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Announces The World's Most Luxurious Fleet's™ Return to Sailing

The cruise line intends to preserve already published itineraries as much as possible, beginning with Seven Seas Explorer ® on October 16, 2021, from Venice, Italy, as the ship takes over five of Seven Seas Mariner's ® published cruises, with Mariner going into a technical dry-dock. Seven Seas Mariner will resume sailing December 18, 2021, from Miami, Florida, as will Seven Seas Navigator ® on January 6, 2022. Finally, Seven Seas Voyager ® will return on February 15, 2022 from Barcelona, Spain.

As part of the return to sail plan, 17 new sailings in Europe and the Caribbean have been created for Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Voyager, which can be viewed at RSSC.com/Regent-returns, and are scheduled to go on sale in early June 2021.

"We thought carefully about how, when, and where reuniting the entire Regent family would enable us to consistently deliver an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, as well as provide exceptional destination explorations," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "We are incredibly excited that all five of our ships will be back on the ocean by early 2022, the year of our 30th anniversary. The World's Most Luxurious Fleet is ready to return, and our crew will be there eagerly waiting to welcome all our guests back onboard once again."

In conjunction with today's announcement, and while considering the global health environment, the cruise line has canceled all sailings up to each ships' respective restart date. Guests with impacted bookings will be contacted directly or via their Travel Advisor.

"We truly sympathize with those guests who have had their much anticipated and deserved cruise experience canceled," continued Montague. "We do hope however that travelers impacted by these changes can find a new reason to sail with us on our newly created cruises in the Caribbean and Mediterranean."

With Seven Seas Splendor embarking on its inaugural season on September 11, 2021 from London (Southampton), England, Regent's four remaining ships will begin their long-awaited return to the ocean from October 2021.

From spacious suites and expansive social areas, to multiple gourmet dining venues and attentive, personalized service, luxury travelers will soon be able to once again enjoy Unrivaled Space at Sea™ and the peace of mind that comes with the multi-layered SailSAFE health and safety program, including 100% vaccination of both guests and crew.

Seven Seas Explorer will welcome back guests on October 16, 2021 sailing from Venice, Italy. She will complete two published Mediterranean voyages before crossing the Atlantic to Miami, Florida and, from November 15, 2021, sail a further two published sailings in the Caribbean. The ship then begins a newly created winter Caribbean season featuring eight new sailings, starting December 20, 2021 with a 14-night Southern Caribbean cruise. After a trans-Atlantic crossing, she will arrive back in Europe on April 10, 2022, sailing three more newly created Mediterranean itineraries before embarking on her published 2022 European summer season on May 14.

Following her technical dry-dock, Seven Seas Mariner will return to sailing on a published December 18, 2021 itinerary, cruising from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California where she will begin an epic World Cruise on January 5, 2022.

Seven Seas Navigator's resumption will begin January 6, 2022 from Miami, Florida with her published 2022 Southern Caribbean winter sailings, which include multiple round-trip Barbados voyages.

Seven Seas Voyager returns with five new Mediterranean voyages, the first from Barcelona, Spain on February 15, 2022, before commencing her published 2022 European summer season itineraries exploring the Mediterranean and Northern Europe from April 15, 2022.

During its voluntary suspension of sailings, Regent Seven Seas Cruises built upon its existing comprehensive health and safety protocols by establishing the SailSAFE health and safety program, a robust and science-backed strategy that creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19. The Program was developed with guidance from a team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council.

By visiting RSSC.com/HealthSafetyProtocols, guests and Travel Partners can see an overview of current requirements to sail - such as all guests and crew being fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure - which the cruise line believes will provide a uniquely safe and healthy cruise experience. The cruise line has confirmed that these and other requirements will be in place until a time when the protocols can be confidently adjusted, and that Regent will constantly monitor the global health environment to protect the safety and security of guests, crew and communities visited. Specific requirements to sail will be communicated directly to guests closer to the time of sailing.

The SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council ("Council") was established by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to provide expert advice on the implementation, compliance with and continuous improvement of the Company's SailSAFE health and safety program. The Council will continuously evaluate and identify ways to improve health and safety standards after cruise voyages resume, utilizing the best technologies and information available. The Council is cross-functional, diverse and extensively experienced, comprised of six experts at the forefront of their fields and led by Chairman of the Council, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience® for over 25 years. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the line's spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor® and Seven Seas Voyager® - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivaled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry service, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

