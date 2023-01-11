Regent Surgical Health Enhances Leadership Team with Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Surgical Health, known for partnering with leading health systems across the country to scale their ambulatory platforms, welcomes Andrew Sartoris, MBA, as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Sartoris comes to Regent from HCA Healthcare, where he most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Strategy & Innovation. In that role, he led and advanced enterprise and business unit growth initiatives in support of HCA's portfolio of over 180 hospitals and 2,000 ambulatory sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. In his new position, Sartoris will leverage his broad healthcare expertise and will be responsible for shaping and translating Regent's strategic direction, working closely with the leadership team and stakeholders on long-term growth strategies for the organization and its portfolio of centers.

"Andrew brings deep subject matter expertise and understands the complexities of healthcare and the opportunities that exist in our vertical," said Regent CEO Chris Bishop. "He has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor, problem-solver, and optimizer, known for driving deals and initiatives that are aligned with growth goals – and mission. We're thrilled to have him on our team."

"Regent has earned its reputation as an industry leader, and I am proud to join the organization at such a transformational time in its history," said Sartoris. "I look forward to working with our incredible team and shaping strategies that drive outcomes and move us all closer to our ultimate goal — delivering high-quality, accessible patient care."

Sartoris earned his MBA from Vanderbilt University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Duke University. He's a board member for the Heimerdinger Foundation, Inc., a local nonprofit providing and delivering organic, nutrient-dense meals and nutrition education free of charge to people facing cancer through its signature Meals 4 Health and Healing program.

Since 2001, Regent has developed, owned, and managed ASC facilities in partnership with hospitals and physicians and has grown to become the nation's largest private health system joint venture-focused ASC operator.

About Regent Surgical Health

Headquartered in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee, Regent partners with hospitals and physicians to develop, own, and manage ASC facilities. The Company was founded in 2001, and today owns or operates ASCs across the United States. Regent has a long and successful track record of partnering with care providers to deliver superior clinical and operational results. In recent years, the Company has successfully pursued a strategy focused on the development of several multisite system partnerships, including with many of the nation's largest health systems. For more information, visit http://www.regentsh.com.

