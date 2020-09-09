REGENXBIO Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase II AAVIATE™ Trial of RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD Using Suprachoroidal Delivery

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the AAVIATE trial, a Phase II trial to evaluate the suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 using the SCS Microinjector for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). The Company expects to report interim data from the first cohort of this trial by the end of 2020.

"The initiation of this trial is an important milestone for REGENXBIO, as it is the first clinical trial to evaluate the delivery of any gene therapy, including RGX-314, to the suprachoroidal space. RGX-314 has shown evidence of potentially meaningful treatment effect in patients with wet AMD when delivered subretinally in the ongoing Phase I/IIa trial, and we are excited about the potential of the targeted, in-office suprachoroidal approach, which may provide additional RGX-314 delivery options for patients. We look forward to providing additional updates from this trial later this year," said Steve Pakola, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO.

AAVIATE is a multi-center, open-label, randomized, active-controlled, dose-escalation trial that will evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314 using the SCS Microinjector, a targeted, in-office route of administration. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients with severe wet AMD across two cohorts. Patients in each cohort will be randomized to receive RGX-314 versus monthly 0.5 mg ranibizumab intravitreal injection at a 3:1 ratio, and two dose levels of RGX-314 will be evaluated: 2.5x1011 GC/eye and 5x1011 GC/eye. Patients will not receive prophylactic immune suppressive corticosteroid therapy before or after administration of RGX-314.

The primary endpoint of the trial is mean change in vision in patients dosed with RGX-314, as measured by best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), at Week 40 from baseline, compared to patients receiving monthly injections of ranibizumab. Other endpoints include mean change in central retinal thickness (CRT) and number of anti-VEGF intravitreal injections received following administration of RGX-314.

About RGX-314

RGX-314 is being developed as a potential one-time treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal conditions. RGX-314 consists of the NAV AAV8 vector, which encodes an antibody fragment designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). RGX-314 is believed to inhibit the VEGF pathway by which new, leaky blood vessels grow and contribute to the accumulation of fluid in the retina.

REGENXBIO is advancing two separate routes of administration of RGX-314 to the eye, through a standardized subretinal delivery procedure as well as delivery to the suprachoroidal space. REGENXBIO has licensed certain exclusive rights to the SCS Microinjector® from Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to deliver gene therapy treatments to the suprachoroidal space of the eye.

About Wet AMD

Wet AMD is characterized by loss of vision due to new, leaky blood vessel formation in the retina. Wet AMD is a significant cause of vision loss in the United States, Europe and Japan, with up to 2 million people living with wet AMD in these geographies alone. Current anti-VEGF therapies have significantly changed the landscape for treatment of wet AMD, becoming the standard of care due to their ability to prevent progression of vision loss in the majority of patients. These therapies, however, require life-long intraocular injections, typically repeated every four to 12 weeks in frequency, to maintain efficacy. Due to the burden of treatment, patients often experience a decline in vision with reduced frequency of treatment over time.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

