REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2020

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced several poster presentations, including interim data from its Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II) and family surveys focused on patients with neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) disease, will be presented at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium™, taking place from February 10-13, 2020, in Orlando, FL.

The posters will be presented as follows:

Abstract Title: RGX-121 Gene Therapy for Severe MPS II (Hunter Syndrome): Interim Results of an Ongoing First in Human Trial (poster #LB-13)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET

Abstract Title: Family survey results of 7 children with atypical neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2

(CLN2) disease in the United States (poster #344)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET

Abstract Title: Results of a family survey on healthcare resource needs in children with neuronal

ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) disease in the US and Canada (poster #345)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET

