REGENXBIO Announces Presentations at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2020
Jan 29, 2020, 07:00 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced several poster presentations, including interim data from its Phase I/II trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II) and family surveys focused on patients with neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) disease, will be presented at the 16th Annual WORLDSymposium™, taking place from February 10-13, 2020, in Orlando, FL.
The posters will be presented as follows:
Abstract Title: RGX-121 Gene Therapy for Severe MPS II (Hunter Syndrome): Interim Results of an Ongoing First in Human Trial (poster #LB-13)
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: Family survey results of 7 children with atypical neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2
(CLN2) disease in the United States (poster #344)
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET
Abstract Title: Results of a family survey on healthcare resource needs in children with neuronal
ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) disease in the US and Canada (poster #345)
Date/Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET
About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
Contacts:
Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
ttruehart@regenxbio.com
Investors:
Heather Savelle, 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com
Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com
SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.
