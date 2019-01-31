REGENXBIO to Host RGX-314 Program Analyst and Investor Event with Leading Retina Specialists

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, will host an analyst and investor event focused on its ophthalmology program, including its lead product candidate RGX-314, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST in New York City. A live webcast will be available on the company's website.

The agenda will include discussion on REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a review of the market landscape and unmet need in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and the possible impact of RGX-314 as a potential one-time gene therapy treatment for wet AMD and other chronic retinal indications, subject to regulatory approval.

The program will feature key opinion leaders and retina specialists, including:

John Pollack , M.D. Partner at Illinois Retina Associates, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Rush University Medical Center, and President of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)

, M.D. Pravin U. Dugel , M.D. Subspecialty Day Board Chairman Emeritus for the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), Board of Directors and Executive Committee of ASRS and Board of Trustees of EURETINA, Clinical Professor at Roski Eye Institute and University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, and Managing Partner at Retinal Consultants of Arizona , Phoenix

, M.D. Jeffrey Heier , M.D. Co-President, Medical Director and Retina Service Director of Retina Research Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston , and Principal Investigator of the RGX-314 Phase I/IIa clinical trial

, M.D. Allen C. Ho , M.D. Executive Committee of the Retina Society, Professor of Ophthalmology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University , Director of Retina Research at Wills Eye Hospital, and Investigator in the RGX-314 Phase I/IIa clinical trial

To access the live webcast, visit the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

