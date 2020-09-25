REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

Date: Friday, October 2, 2020

Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the Chardan fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

