REGENXBIO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will participate in the following June investor conferences, which will each be held in a virtual meeting format:

Bank of America 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. E.T.

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

A live webcast of the Bank of America fireside chat can be accessed in the 'Investors' section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

347-926-7709

[email protected]

Investors:

Brendan Burns, 212-600-1902

[email protected]

Media:

David Rosen, 212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.

Related Links

http://www.regenxbio.com

