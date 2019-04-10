Reggora and Byte Software Integrate to Offer Automated Appraisal Services

BOSTON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora, a leading automated appraisal technology for mortgage lenders and appraisers, announced its integration with Byte Software's BytePro Loan Origination Software (LOS). This advanced integration allows lenders to seamlessly order and track Reggora's appraisal solutions entirely through BytePro's LOS interface.

Reggora is a fully automated, all-in-one appraisal platform for lenders and appraisers. It serves as a single core platform for mortgage lenders' appraisal needs. Through automated and customizable workflows, Reggora uses an all-in-one platform to streamline the entire appraisal process for lenders. Reggora's diverse and dynamic features include regular status updates throughout the process, the ability to utilize automated payment processing options, and advanced, rules-based quality control and UCDP upload that streamlines the underwriting process. With this integration, lenders will be able to order appraisals with the click of a button while retaining total control and transparency over the process.

Through Reggora's workflow automation, BytePro users can expect reduced turn-times and lower overhead costs, which will allow them to prioritize other key aspects of the mortgage process. Additionally, borrowers enjoy an improved mortgage experience through a faster appraisal process and tools that allow them to check in on the appraisal status of their prospective home.

"Reggora's unique and advanced appraisal technology simplifies and expedites the appraisal process, and we're excited to be able to provide BytePro's users with the chance to take advantage of this software," said Brian Zitin, Reggora's CEO. "We're confident that Reggora and Byte's partnership will be an important relationship as the nature of appraisals evolves and modernizes."

About Reggora

Reggora is a modern, fully automated, all-in-one appraisal platform for mortgage lenders and real estate appraisers. Reggora's software condenses and streamlines appraisals by automating traditionally manual processes such as finding appraisers, scheduling appraisal inspections and reviewing the final appraisal product. The company's platform provides mortgage lenders with higher quality appraisals and reduced turn times, while giving appraisers free tools to process more orders and maximize efficiency. Reggora is based out of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.reggora.com or contact pablo@reggora.com for inquiries.

CONTACT:

Pablo Aabir Das

Head of Growth & Strategy

Pablo@reggora.com

617-545-4707

SOURCE Reggora

