Reggora Welcomes Paul Deeley and Emma Brudner to Scale Financial and People Operations

"The addition of both Paul and Emma could not come at a better time for Reggora," said CEO Brian Zitin. "Paul's expertise in not only finance, but also corporate operations and leadership will be vital as we continue to grow even faster in 2021. Emma's experience in people strategy and development will help us create optimal growth and work experiences for our people—our most important asset."

An experienced financial executive and CPA, Deeley brings twenty-five years of extensive finance, administration, and operational experience in technology and services industries to Reggora. He joins Reggora from Validity, a leader in data quality software, where he was Chief Financial Officer and helped the business rapidly scale to support significant growth. Previously, Deeley also served in leadership roles at Bullhorn, Constant Contact, Nokia, and Hill Holiday.

"I am excited to join Reggora as CFO to help the company continue to grow and execute on its strategic plan," said Deeley. "Reggora has a talented team and tremendous potential. I look forward to putting my background and skills to work to help the company scale and realize its goals."

Making a name for herself at several successful Boston startups, including HubSpot, Lola.com, and Klaviyo, Brudner brings extensive experience in both people operations and marketing to Reggora. Brudner's focus will be on fostering Reggora's people and culture as the company continues to grow and welcome new talent.

"Company culture is more important than ever before," said Brudner. "I'm thrilled to join the passionate and fast-growing team at Reggora and look forward to building a fulfilling, inclusive, and innovative culture together."

Reggora received their Series A funding in January, bringing their total amount raised, to date, to over $15 million. With the addition of Deeley and Brudner, the company now has more than 70 employees and is continuing to hire in all departments. See career opportunities here .

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and customizable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall buyer experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, algorithmic appraisal ordering, automatic rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

Media Contacts

Lindsey Flynn

339.222.1434

[email protected]

Alyson Austin

949.403.0484

[email protected]

SOURCE Reggora

Related Links

https://www.reggora.com/

