Regimen Launches World's First Personalized Digital Therapy for ED

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of beta testing, a new app called Regimen has publicly launched as the world's first holistic digital therapy for treating erectile dysfunction— which affects an estimated 150 million people worldwide.

Conceived by co-founder Max Kersting, the subscription-based Regimen app goes beyond medication to address the primary causes of ED— it provides personalized daily recommended treatments ranging from pelvic floor exercises, cardiovascular training, mindfulness, education, and more; and uses an AI-driven approach to personalize its programs in real time, with regular reassessment cycles.

In August 2021, Regimen raised $2.25m in a seed round led by Ringier Digital Ventures; and the subscription-based Regimen app has been gaining attention from global healthcare organizations like the NHS as a more sustainable way of treating patients with ED than drug therapy or in-person visits alone. Regimen is currently part of the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator program, and is working towards the goal of making Regimen part of every healthcare journey for patients with erectile dysfunction in the UK, USA, and worldwide. The app was recently CE-certified as a medical device in Europe, and is poised to serve as a revolutionary answer to brands positioning ED medication as the be-all-end-all when it comes to treatment of ED.

Regimen co-founder and managing director Max Kersting said: "Over the last year, we've been able to demonstrate the demand for, and effectiveness of, holistic therapy for erectile dysfunction, which is one of the most common intimate health issues worldwide. Interestingly, some of the most innovative healthcare players from all over the world have approached us regarding Regimen's potential to not only treat ED— but also to reduce the risk of adjacent conditions linked to ED, since our programming tackles the underlying causes of erectile dysfunction in a personalized way, instead of focusing on medication alone.

"With this round of investment, we will be able to further personalize the program to each client's needs through AI, strengthen our scientific leadership position and evidence base, co-create models with established healthcare organizations, and ultimately bring Regimen to those in need, all over the world."

Jenny Thomas, Programme Director for the DigitalHealth.London Accelerator, said: "DigitalHealth.London's Accelerator programme supports companies that offer novel solutions for the NHS's biggest challenges. Erectile dysfunction is a key predictor for severe health issues that are part of the long-term strategy of the NHS, including cardiovascular and mental health. Tackling the underlying factors of erectile dysfunction can not only improve erections, but also has the potential to prevent severe health events. We are proud to support Regimen as part of the Accelerator programme, as a company that is addressing the most intimate health issues of the male population with holistic, personalized health and self-care programs – starting with erectile dysfunction."

The idea for creating Regimen was inspired by co-founder and managing director Max Kersting's own health journey in his twenties, when he was only able to overcome his severe erectile dysfunction through a combination of personalized, holistic and integrated treatment modalities— after medication, injections, and even surgery had failed. Kersting created Regimen with his two co-founders, medical director Dr. Wolf Beecken, a urologist and andrologist, and technical director Wilko Kunert; alongside a board of leading scientists, researchers and doctors worldwide. Kersting's goal in creating Regimen was to make the same quality of personalized, holistic, and integrated care he received in his twenties, available to all those who need it.

David Hug, investment advisor of Ringier Digital Ventures, said: "The market for digital holistic men's health is underserved. We believe especially topics that are very personal and sensitive like ED can be addressed extremely well with digital products. The Regimen team has proven with the KPI's that their approach works and is appreciated by customers. We are very delighted to take the next steps with Max and his team."

The Regimen app is available for download on Android and iOS devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play. $95 for a six-month subscription. To learn more, visit: https://joinregimen.com/.

