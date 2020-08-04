Regimen Wealth Reinvents Itself as an Independent RIA

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regimen Wealth, the wealth management firm founded by Ian Weinstein proudly announces that they are now an independent Registered Investment Advisor. As a fully independent firm, Weinstein and his team of six, including Chief Operating Officer Aiki Altmets, have the freedom and flexibility to act as true fiduciaries committed to providing advice and solutions that are in the clients' best interest. Previously the firm was associated with Ameriprise Advisors.

"The financial services industry has evolved considerably in the last 20 years," explained Ian Weinstein, Founder & CEO, Regimen Wealth. "Our decision was driven by the realization that we could do a lot more for our clients as an independent firm than we could affiliated with a financial services corporation. As an independent registered investment advisor, we have control over the technology we use and are empowered to choose the asset managers and investment solutions that are best suited to each client's needs."

"As an independent firm we are able to constantly upgrade, improve and enhance the services we provide to our clients," added Aiki Altmets, Chief Operating Officer, Regimen Wealth. "An important part of what we do is help our clients understand their financial situation so they can feel more confident about reaching their own life goals and enjoy a comfortable retirement."

The firm's approach to investment solutions, tax strategies and long-term planning is strictly based on hard data rather than a series of guesstimates. "I'm never comfortable with a guess," explains CEO Ian Weinstein. "We're working with clients to make sure their money lasts the rest of their lives. That's something far too important for us to be making a guess about the numbers."

That data-driven approach allows Weinstein and his team to develop comprehensive financial plans based on extensive cashflow analysis that covers everything money related in the client's life. Taking the time to truly understand the intricacies of a client's entire financial picture at the onset of the relationship is a true differentiator and gives Regimen's advisors insights that can't be gained by filling out the client onboarding sheet that most firms offer.

Regimen Wealth has chosen Fidelity Institutional as the third-party custodian of client assets. Fidelity Institutional provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisors (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies.

"Ian, Aiki and team recognize the value that an advisor can deliver by truly understanding the intricacies of their clients' lives and letting that data guide the solutions," said David Canter, head of the registered investment advisor and family office segments for Fidelity Institutional. "Making the move to become an independent RIA shows their tremendous confidence in the model and its benefits for flexibly working with clients, and the vision for the firm. We are excited to be a partner to them on this journey and to welcome them to the Fidelity platform."

Regimen Wealth currently works with approximately 200 families, primarily in the Atlanta area and manages approximately $200 million in client assets. Offices are at 300 Galleria Parkway SE, Suite 1020, Atlanta, GA 30339-5950

About Regimen Wealth

Regimen Wealth (regimenwealth.com) is a financial planning and wealth management firm based in Atlanta, delivering data-driven comprehensive long-term planning and investment management to a select group of clients. The firm's name derives from the firm's disciplined "no guesstimates" approach to guiding clients along the lifetime process of saving, preserving and building wealth. Since its founding Regimen has built a reputation for honesty, integrity, and value.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $8.1 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.3 trillion as of May 31, 2020, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 32 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients' money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

Fidelity Investments and Fidelity Institutional (together "Fidelity") is an independent company, unaffiliated with Regimen Wealth. Fidelity is a service provider to Regimen Wealth. There is no form of legal partnership agency affiliation, or similar relationship between Regimen Wealth and Fidelity, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Institutional provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 937729.1.0

