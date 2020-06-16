Regional Health Properties Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Business Update

Successfully settled a total of two professional liability claims during the first and second quarter of 2020.

Continued in the Company's capital improvement plan for our Ohio facilities. Management is encouraged by the early results and anticipates further improvements ultimately leading to higher cash rents.

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We applaud the extraordinary efforts of our operating partners and their staff to keep their residents safe during these unprecedented times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many facilities have stopped admitting new patients in order to control the spread of COVID-19, resulting in lower occupancy rates, as operating costs are increasing from demands for protective gear and other items to boost efforts for infectious control. Fortunately, we've seen federal and state agencies act quickly through the CARES Act to mitigate these operating pressures so our operators have the resources they need in order to care for their residents."

Mr. Morrison continued, "With the future status of the pandemic still unknown, we continue to see a significant long-term need for our assets. As the pandemic subsides, we anticipate facility operating results to migrate back to more normal levels."

See the Company's recently filed Form 10-Q for additional details on the current and potential impact of COVID-19 on our business.

Management periodically monitors a number of facility performance metrics, including rent coverages both before and after management fees. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company's portfolio rent coverage before management fees was 1.6x and rent coverage after management fees was 1.2x. Occupancy and skilled mix for the Company's portfolio were 76.4% and 27.8% for the first quarter of 2020, respectively. These data exclude the impact of three managed facilities located in Ohio and one facility located in North Carolina, which transitioned to a new operator on March 1, 2019.

Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2020 decreased 16.2% to $4.5 million, from $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease is a result of four facilities sold during the third quarter of 2019. The Company generally recognizes all rental revenues on a straight-line rent accrual basis.

General and administrative costs decreased 5.3%, to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2019. For both the current and prior year periods, general and administrative costs include minimal stock-based compensation expense.

Interest expense decreased by $0.9 million, or 56.8%, to $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the payoff of the Pinecone and Congressional Bank loans in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.'s common stockholders in the first quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, or $1.34 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million or $1.22 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash at March 31, 2020, totaled $4.0 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019. Restricted cash at March 31, 2020, totaled $3.3 million compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt outstanding at March 31, 2020 amounted to $55.0 million compared to $55.4 million at December 31, 2019 (net of $1.3 million and $1.4 million of deferred financing costs at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively).

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transactions.

Regional currently owns, leases or manages for third parties 24 facilities (12 of which are owned by Regional, nine of which are leased by Regional and three of which are managed by Regional for third parties).

For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "likely," "will," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release regarding future events and developments and our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the significant amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by our operators in connection therewith, and the extent to which government support may be available to our operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000's)



March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019

(Unaudited)

Property and equipment, net $ 54,175 $ 54,672 Cash 3,990 4,383 Restricted cash 3,320 3,655 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $662 and $615 1,410 963 Prepaid expenses and other 336 249 Notes receivable 840 840 Intangible assets - bed licenses 2,471 2,471 Intangible assets - lease rights, net 340 462 Right-of-use operating lease assets 36,425 37,287 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Lease deposits and other deposits 517 517 Straight-line rent receivable 6,954 6,674 Total assets $ 112,363 $ 113,758





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Senior debt, net $ 48,056 $ 48,415 Bonds, net 6,421 6,409 Other debt, net 509 539 Accounts payable 3,538 3,699 Accrued expenses 2,406 2,613 Operating lease obligation 38,455 39,262 Other liabilities 1,237 1,078 Total liabilities 100,622 102,015





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 1,688 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62,004 61,992 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 2,812 shares issued and outstanding, redemption amount $70,288 at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62,423 62,423 Accumulated deficit (112,686) (112,672) Total stockholders' equity 11,741 11,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 112,363 $ 113,758

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in 000's, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 2019 Revenues:



Rental revenues $ 4,297 $ 5,138 Management fees 244 239 Other revenues 7 47 Total revenues 4,548 5,424 Expenses:



Facility rent expense 1,640 1,726 Cost of management fees 151 159 Depreciation and amortization 776 1,023 General and administrative expenses 877 926 Recovery for doubtful accounts (2) (172) Other operating expenses 224 408 Total expenses 3,666 4,070 Income from operations 882 1,354 Other expense (income):



Interest expense, net 715 1,654 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 333 Gain on disposal of assets - (690) Other expense, net 144 7 Total other expense, net 859 1,304





Income from continuing operations before income taxes 23 50 Income tax expense - 44 Income from continuing operations 23 6 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (37) 178 Net (loss) income (14) 184 Preferred stock dividends - undeclared (2,249) (2,249) Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.



Common Stockholders $ (2,263) $ (2,065)





Net loss per share of common stock attributable to



Regional Health Properties, Inc.



Basic and diluted:



Continuing operations $ (1.32) $ (1.33) Discontinued operations (0.02) 0.11

$ (1.34) $ (1.22)





Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:



Basic and diluted 1,688 1,688

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING METRICS (1)



Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Portfolio Operating Metrics (1) June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Occupancy (%) 76.7% 76.6% 76.6% 76.4% Quality Mix (2) 27.8% 27.9% 27.9% 27.8% Rent Coverage Before Management Fees (3) 1.48 1.44 1.54 1.59 Rent Coverage After Management Fees (3) 1.12 1.07 1.16 1.21











(1) Excludes three managed facilities in Ohio one facility located in North Carolina and transitioned on March 1, 2019.

(2) Quality Mix refers to all payor types less Medicaid.

(3) EBITDAR coverage and EBITDARM coverage include information provided by our tenants. The Company has not independently verified this information, but have no reason to believe such information to be inaccurate in any material respect.

