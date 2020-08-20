Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Brent Morrison, Regional Health Properties' Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our operators continue to perform well in light of navigating through a healthcare crisis. The Federal Government has provided nursing home operators with much needed stimulus to weather the operating headwinds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the hard work from our operators and intend to work with them until the operating environment goes back to normal."

See the Company's recently filed Form 10-Q for additional details on the current and potential impact of COVID-19 on the business.

Clinton Cain, our former Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, resigned from all of his positions at the company. He has agreed to continue serving the company in a consulting role to facilitate a smooth transition as we identify the next finance executive for Regional Health Properties. Mr. Morrison added, "Clinton served our company well over the last nine years in a variety of financial and leadership roles. On behalf of the board, I want to thank him for his financial stewardship and many significant contributions during his tenure. We wish him all the best."

Management periodically monitors a number of facility performance metrics, including rent coverages both before and after management fees. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio rent coverage before management fees was 1.55x and rent coverage after management fees was 1.20x. Occupancy and skilled mix for the Company's portfolio were 75.1% and 28.0% respectively for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. These data exclude the impact of three managed facilities located in Ohio.

Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 14.4% to $4.5 million, from $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is a result of four facilities sold during the third quarter of 2019. The Company generally recognizes all rental revenues on a straight-line rent accrual basis.

General and administrative costs decreased 20.2%, to $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2019. For both the current and prior year periods, general and administrative costs include minimal stock-based compensation expense.

Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million, or 60.3%, to $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to the payoff of the Pinecone and Congressional Bank loans in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.'s common stockholders in the second quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, or $1.09 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $2.07 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

Cash at June 30, 2020, totaled $4.3 million compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019. Restricted cash at June 30, 2020, totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt outstanding at June 30, 2020 amounted to $55.1 million compared to $55.4 million at December 31, 2019 (net of $1.3 million and $1.4 million of deferred financing costs at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively).

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "likely," "will," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release regarding future events and developments and our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the significant amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor's obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our operators, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs experienced by our operators in connection therewith, and the extent to which government support may be available to our operators to offset such costs and the conditions related thereto; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000's)

June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019

(Unaudited)

Property and equipment, net $ 53,528 $ 54,672 Cash 4,295 4,383 Restricted cash 2,882 3,655 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $581 and $615 2,183 963 Prepaid expenses and other 551 249 Notes receivable 817 840 Intangible assets - bed licenses 2,471 2,471 Intangible assets - lease rights, net 218 462 Right-of-use operating lease assets 35,547 37,287 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Lease deposits and other deposits 517 517 Straight-line rent receivable 7,205 6,674 Total assets $ 111,799 $ 113,758





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Senior debt, net $ 47,812 $ 48,415 Bonds, net 6,317 6,409 Other debt, net 1,016 539 Accounts payable 3,038 3,699 Accrued expenses 2,480 2,613 Operating lease obligation 37,632 39,262 Other liabilities 1,339 1,078 Total liabilities 99,634 102,015





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000



shares authorized; 1,688 issued and outstanding at



June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62,016 61,992 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 2,812



shares issued and outstanding, redemption amount $70,288



at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 62,423 62,423 Accumulated deficit (112,274) (112,672) Total stockholders' equity 12,165 11,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,799 $ 113,758







REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in 000's, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues:







Rental revenues $ 4,293 $ 5,018 $ 8,590 $ 10,156 Management fees 244 238 488 477 Other revenues 2 45 9 92 Total revenues 4,539 5,301 9,087 10,725 Expenses:







Facility rent expense 1,639 1,640 3,279 3,366 Cost of management fees 174 160 325 319 Depreciation and amortization 769 841 1,545 1,864 General and administrative expense 714 895 1,591 1,821 Recovery of doubtful accounts (135) (74) (137) (246) Other operating expenses 297 222 521 630 Total expenses 3,458 3,684 7,124 7,754 Income from operations 1,081 1,617 1,963 2,971 Other expense (income):







Interest expense, net 684 1,724 1,399 3,378 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,221 - 1,554 Gain on disposal of assets - - - (690) Other expense (income), net (9) 47 135 54 Total other expense, net 675 2,992 1,534 4,296









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 406 (1,375) 429 (1,325) Income tax expense - - - 44 Income (loss) from continuing operations 406 (1,375) 429 (1,369) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6 132 (31) 310 Net income (loss) 412 (1,243) 398 (1,059) Preferred stock dividends - undeclared (2,249) (2,249) (4,498) (4,498) Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.







Common Stockholders $ (1,837) $ (3,492) $ (4,100) $ (5,557)









Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to







Regional Health Properties, Inc.







Basic and diluted:







Continuing operations $ (1.09) $ (2.14) $ (2.41) $ (3.47) Discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.07 $ (0.02) $ 0.18

$ (1.09) $ (2.07) $ (2.43) $ (3.29)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:







Basic and diluted 1,688 1,688 1,688 1,688

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING METRICS (1)

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Portfolio Operating Metrics (1) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Occupancy % 76.4% 76.5% 76.3% 75.1% Quality Mix (2) 28.0% 27.9% 27.7% 28.0% Rent Coverage Before Management Fees (3) 1.46 1.57 1.59 1.55 Rent Coverage After Management Fees (3) 1.08 1.18 1.21 1.20









(1) Excludes three managed facilities in Ohio











(2) Quality Mix refers to all payor types less Medicaid.











(3) EBITDAR coverage and EBITDARM coverage include information provided by the Company's tenants. The Company has not independently verified this information, but has no reason to believe such information to be inaccurate in any material respect.











