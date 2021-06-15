Regional Insurance Broker PSA Introduces Employee Benefits Benchmarking Survey

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSA Insurance & Financial Services, a leading insurance broker in the Mid-Atlantic announces a powerful, new benefits decision-making platform designed to help employers make superior decisions relating to their health and welfare plans.

"Due to the high cost and impact on workforce, employers must make wise decisions regarding their benefit plan. It's one of the most high-stakes decisions employers make throughout the year," said Ken Huber, Executive Vice President of Employee Benefits at PSA. "Sophisticated business leaders have grown accustomed to making data-backed decisions, but until very recently, group benefits benchmarking data has not been specific enough for plan sponsors to trust".

In a handful of markets throughout the U.S., leaders in the employee benefits industry have taken to building their own benchmarking studies to support clients. For the first time, PSA is now bringing this critically needed, and otherwise unavailable, research to their clients and partners in the Mid-Atlantic business community.

Coined, the PSA Benefits Lab, the highly technical analysts and consultants at PSA have turned their strong analytical focus upon the collection, study, and production of benefits trend information toward a one-of-a-kind data collection effort. "We are pleased to bring the PSA Better Benefits Benchmark to market for employers to confidently use to make decisions relating to medical, pharmacy, dental, vision, life, and disability plan designs, including deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums, coinsurance, copays, benefit maximums and more. Plus, organizations will be able to see how their plans stack up verses their own industry and employee count," said Kaci Byers, Senior Vice President Employee Benefits at PSA.

All benefit plan sponsors with over 50 employees on plan are invited to participate. Benchmark results and a detailed report will be revealed in a special September event.

Employers can participate by visiting https://www.psafinancial.com/eb-benchmark/.

About PSA

PSA is a leading independent insurance brokerage and risk management firm, providing employee benefits, risk management and personal insurance solutions. Long recognized among the top-100 largest U.S. brokers and the fastest-growing full-service benefits brokerage and technology consultant.

