Regional Medical Group Hosts Personal Injury Virtual Webinar

ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Medical Group (RMG) announces they are hosting a free personal injury virtual webinar in place of their personal injury networking event tour, launched earlier this year, to stay connected during these uncertain times. This complimentary networking event will take place online only at RMGwebinar.com and will feature Carmen Baker, COO of RMG, and Hugo D. Aviles, Technology Officer of RM Innovative as hosts.

Those interested in attending the webinar can reserve their virtual seat by registering here at https://rmgwebinar.com

Similar to the personal injury networking event tour, where RMG traveled across Georgia, spreading patient care, now RMG is making it possible to network, receive the latest news in the personal injury space, and stay connected with Regional Medical Group, all while staying at home.

Carmen Baker and Hugo D. Aviles lead the webinar and discuss RMG's new online strategies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic that medical professionals, like doctors and chiropractors, or attorneys, and lawyers, in the personal injury space can utilize themselves.

This webinar also covers best practices and examples of how professionals in this field can build collaborative referral networks with medical clinics, like Regional Medical Group, to benefit their businesses online.

The following statement is by Dr. Mark Schwaiger, CEO of Regional Medial Group:

"Our webinar hosts are excited to share with you how Regional Medical Group is changing the landscape for attorneys and medical professionals in the personal injury space. On the call, we are going to inform you of the new and exciting medical enhancements we are now offering our patients that can add tremendous value to case strategies."

For media or press inquiries, please contact media relations liaison, Claudia Tran, at [email protected]

About Regional Medical Group

Regional Medical Group (RMG) is a team of highly qualified accident doctors and medical staff who have teamed up with an extensive network of chiropractors that specialize in the treatment and care of patients who have been injured in any form of automobile accident, motorcycle accident, semi-truck accident, Uber auto accident, Lyft auto accident, slip-and-fall, or other work-related accidents. Regional Medical Group helps patients focus on injury treatment without the stress of how to pay for it.

Regional Medical Group is standing by to help with its remarkable network of affiliate chiropractors by finding its patients a "chiropractor near me." For more information, visit Regional Medical Group online at RegionalMedicalGroup.com or call today.

Regional Medical Group is the one-stop solution for accidental injury care. Injured patients can book their appointment using the newly updated appointment system on https://regionalmedicalgroup.com/contact

