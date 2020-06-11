Regional Mexican Success! Spanish Broadcasting System Radio Ratings Explode Across the WEST COAST; "La Raza's", "Mega's" and "La Ley's" Formats Fuel Phenomenal Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., today announced its radio stations in the West Coast scored major victories during the Nielsen Audio's May 2020 PPM survey across top markets Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago. These successes were driven by SBS's best-in-class programming and the strength of the company's Regional Mexican format. Beating out all other Hispanic radio competitors in Chicago, WLEY-FM La Ley 107.9FM ranked #1, among Adults 18-49. This is a historic milestone for SBS in the Chicago market.

Los Angeles, the #1 market in America, has SBS radio stations in the top spot, with KLAX-FM 97.9FM La Raza ranked #1 station in the Hispanic market among Adults 18-49, 25-54 and 35-64 beating all market competitors.

Latinx, Los Angeles' #1 Party Station, KXOL Mega 96.3FM always trending, ranked #1 among Adults 18-34 beating all Hispanic market competitors.

SBS's KRZZ 93.3FM La Raza in San Francisco achieved the #1 spot among Adults 18-49 and 25-54 beating all market competition in the Hispanic market. The station's success is driven by the popular sounds of Regional Mexican music.

Albert Rodriguez, SBS COO commented, "Our West Coast radio stations have continued to rapidly grow its listeners and serve advertisers by offering the best Regional Mexican music, the most compelling personalities and the most exciting content in the market. Congratulations to the entire SBS West Coast teams for their incredible efforts."

"The most recent Nielsen rating results once again confirms that SBS's radio stations are the go-to destination for content, entertainment, chart-topping regional mexican music, and information," said Juan Carlos Hidalgo, VP of Programming, SBS West Coast. "Month after month we prove that no other media company serves the Hispanic listener with high-caliber talent and tailored content like SBS. We bring listeners together like no one else in the industry that's a guarantee."

SBS's West Coast stations once again delivered more impressions among Adults 18-49 than the next four Hispanic Radio Groups- Univision, Liberman Broadcasting, Entravision Communications- combined, reaching more listeners during the May 2020 report.

The May book success was powered by major rating victories against Spanish and English-language competition in the market.

SBS Radio stations are available in LaMusica App on IOS and Android, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Alexa, Android TV, Apple Watch, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Los Angeles

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 18-34, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid Los Angeles-Metro

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 18-49, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid Los Angeles-Metro

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 25-54, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid Los Angeles-Metro

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 35-64, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid Los Angeles-Metro

San Francisco

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 18-49, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid San Francisco-Metro

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 25-54, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid San Francisco-Metro

Chicago

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 18-34, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid Chicago-Metro

Source: Nielsen Audio PPM May 2020, Persons 18-49, Mon-Sun 6A-Mid Chicago-Metro

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 275 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Media Contact SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(786) 394-9000 Ext. 1144

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS)