Regional Reporter Informs Azerbaijan Has Bombed a Maternity Hospital

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Regional Reporter, a digital news aggregator covering the current military conflict over Artsakh known as Nagorno-Karabakh, the newly established humanitarian ceasefire brokered by the US failed shortly after it took effect on Oct. 26.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia reported that on Oct. 28, Azerbaijan launched missiles at the city of Stepanakert - the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh multiple times using different means, including the Smerch rocket system. According to the Ministry of Defense as well as war correspondents from WarGonzo, one of the bombs was directly fired at the Maternity Hospital of the city. WarGonzo also reports that sources in Istanbul have confirmed Turkish F-16 jets have also been used today to target civilian settlements of Artsakh by direct order from President Erdogan. Armenia's Defense Ministry has not confirmed this fact yet. As a result of these attacks, an entire neighborhood was severely damaged and civilian infrastructure, cars and buildings burned down. Azerbaijan also fired Smerch rockets at the city of Shushi, leaving many civilians dead and wounded.

Earlier today the city of Barda in Azerbaijan was heavily bombed causing deaths among the civilian population. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of being responsible for the attacks, however, Armenia has officially denied firing at the city. In recent hours multiple tweets by Azerbaijani and Turkish people have surfaced online saying Syrian terrorists were responsible for the attacks and were planning more. The allegations were made by Azerbaijani people and were assumed to be related to Azerbaijani-Turkish leaderships not paying the Syrian fighters for being recruited to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenians all around the world have been organizing protests to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh initiated by Azerbaijan on September 27. Today, during one of the peaceful protests in France, a group of Turkish and Azerbaijani people attacked Armenian protesters with hammers and knives. Police have arrived at the scene. One Armenian protester was hit with a hammer on the head and a few others were injured.

To stop disinformation surrounding the current conflict with Turkey and Azerbaijan and spread awareness in the international community, a group of Armenian journalists and IT professionals created Digital News Aggregator regionalreporter.org. Regional Reporter team with 80 employees are dedicated to providing transparent and unbiased information to its audience on all continents.

