Regional Solar and Energy Efficiency Campaign Launches in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solarize NoVA solar energy/energy efficiency program returns June 15 through August 31 to Northern Virginia. Home and business owners interested in exploring their solar options can sign up today at www.solarizenova.org.

Since 2014, 372 contracts have been signed through the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP)'s Solarize program, totaling more than 3 MW of solar capacity and nearly $9 million in construction value with regional solar contractors. With a streamlined process and discounted pricing, Solarize NOVA is an affordable and convenient way for homeowners to go solar. The program is run by LEAP in partnership with the Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC), and the participating municipal governments. This year, our participating installer is Solar Energy World. For more information about the program, tune in to an upcoming virtual information session .

It's Easy with Solarize NOVA: Solarize NOVA offers free solar satellite assessments to help you determine if solar is right for your home or business, conducts community workshops on solar, and connects you with trusted, vetted contractors. There is absolutely no commitment until, and if, you sign a contract with an installer.

It's More Affordable than Ever: By leveraging the collective buying power of you and your neighbors, we are able to offer discounted prices with a qualified, regional installer. Overall, the cost of home solar has dropped more than 70% since 2010. Prices offered during our Solarize campaigns have come down 25% from 2014 to 2017, and this year, Solarize prices are expected to be discounted 10-15% off current consumer rates.



In addition, the 2020 federal tax credit rate is 26%, but will continue to fall in the future. After this year, the credit decreases to 22%, phasing out completely at the end of 2021. LEAP will connect participants with information on the federal tax credit and local incentives, such as real estate tax credits.

It's the Smart Choice to Head Off Rising Energy & Environmental Costs: Residential energy rates will continue to rise in the region, and emissions take a toll on the environment. The energy cost savings and emission-free power from photovoltaic systems make solar a great investment — for you and the environment.

Upon signing up with Solarize NOVA, you will be eligible for a complimentary home energy assessment with LEAP. This 90-minute assessment will offer you a clear road map for improving the overall energy-efficiency of your home, as well as free energy-saving products.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers

LEAP has partnered with installers who also offer Level 2 EV chargers, which, at 240 volts, charge to a 10-20 mile range per hour, on average. With electric vehicle sales skyrocketing and high solar interest among EV owners, Solarize participants can now bundle both for additional savings. As a bonus, installing solar panels and an EV charger at the same time reduces electrician fees.

P. David Tarter, Chairman, Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC)

"NVRC recognizes the tremendous benefits that renewable energy provides to Northern Virginia. Solarize NOVA brings solar power to people in their homes and businesses, decreasing energy costs and emissions. It's a win for the individual and the entire region."

Chris Meyer, Executive Director, Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP)

"Now more than ever, energy-efficiency and solar solutions are vital to securing a clean energy future for Virginia. We are proud to partner with NVRC to make solar accessible for home and business owners in Northern Virginia."

SOURCE Northern Virginia Regional Commission

Related Links

http://www.novaregion.org

