REGISTER NOW: Dec 8th and 9th AICA's Winter Interval Fund Manager Spotlight 4 Panels Free for Qualified Attendees

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) will host a virtual event focusing on interval funds.

AICA hosts virtual event, Interval Fund Winter Manager Spotlight

Summary

Four Moderated Panel Discussions with Nine (9) different Interval Funds.

Speakers from: Ares, Angel Oak , Blue Bay, Cliffwater, Flatrock Global, Goldman Sachs, Nuveen, Principal, and Wildermuth.

Learn about this growing part of the alliterative investment universe. There are 69 Interval Funds w/ $48 Billion in AUM.

in AUM. Hosted on the Interactive REMO.co Event Platform. Offering Four (4) CE Credits.

Click Here to register for the event. Register to attend either OR both days of content live or in replay mode.

Learn More & Register https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/intervalwintermanagerspotlight2021/

AICA is hosting a virtual event this week focusing on interval funds. There will be four (4) panels covering a diverse group of managers for the growing non-listed closed-end fund sector.

The various funds cover the credit, alternative and private markets including traditional and alternative fixed income including CLOs, municipal bonds, multi-sector bond funds, real estate, endowment model investing, and event driven credit.

December 8th and 9th at 1:00pm EST please join; highlighting and educating on interval funds with "The ABC's of Interval Funds" presented by John Cole Scott, CIO of CEF Advisors, Founder CEFData.com . JCS also serves as AICA's Executive Chairman.

There will be two timely panel discussions each afternoon. The event is hosted on the interactive REMO.co conference platform offering true participant interactions with networking opportunities at virtual tables.

Who should attend? Financial advisors, institutional investors, RIA firms, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial press.

Each session is 30-35 minutes moderated discussion and then will take attendee questions. If you cannot attend live, please register to receive links to the replay sessions when available (usually about a week).

Day 1 Presenters:

1:30 PM EST - Panel 1 - "Non-Listed CEF Credit Round-table"

Greg Margolies, Partner – Ares

Parth Doshi, Vice President, Global Product – Nuveen

2:30 PM EST - Panel 2 - "Alternative Investment Options in an Interval Fund"

Robert Grunewald, CEO & Founder- Flat Rock Global

Alexander Condrell, Managing Director – Cliffwater LLC

Day 2 Presenters:

1:30 PM EST - Panel 1 - "Unique Credit Investing in an Interval Fund"

Duncan Farley, Portfolio Manager – Bluebay

Clayton Triick, Senior Portfolio Manager – Angel Oak

2:30 PM EST - Panel 2 - "Real Estate Access Opportunities in Interval Funds"

Daniel Wildermuth, CEO- Wildermuth

Benjamin Rotenberg, Portfolio Manager – Principal Global Asset Allocation

Collin Bell, Global Head of Client Portfolio Management – Goldman Sachs

AICA is proud to be an "invite to speak" content platform not a "pay to speak" model. Each Session has 5-10 minutes Q&A after prepared discussions.

Complimentary registrations are available for qualified attendees thanks to the generous support of AICA members. AICA offers advisors and investors a CEF screener and profile pages on their website, powered by CEFData.com as well as over 125 recorded weekly NAVigator Podcast episodes since October 2019. Podcast

AICA - Excellence Beyond Indexing

The Active Investment Company Alliance. A 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association for closed-end funds (CEFs), business development companies (BDCs), Interval Funds and Tender Offer Funds. www.AICalliance.org

AICA membership is open to Fund Sponsors, Institutional Investors & Product Sponsors and Service Providers in the closed-end fund, business development company and interval fund universe.

