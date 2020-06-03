Register Now for EN20X - Emergency Nursing Education Virtually Everywhere

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency nursing education will be available virtually everywhere when the Emergency Nurses Association presents EN20X – A Virtual Xperience – on Sept. 9-11.

On Wednesday, ENA launched registration opened for EN20X, which promises to deliver a high-quality lineup of dynamic education sessions, meaningful opportunities for members to engage and network, a celebration of the association's rich 50-year history and a robust exhibit hall featuring ENA's partner community of industry leaders.

ENA members can register for only $100 – the student member rate is $50 to attend the fully virtual three-day event. Current nonmembers pay $215 for EN20X and receive a one-year membership. All attendees receive access to every EN20X session and additional through Dec. 31. A full list of education sessions will be released in the coming weeks.

ENA President Mike Hastings, MSN, RN, CEN, expressed his "Xcitement" for EN20X as an innovative and interactive opportunity for emergency nurses to continue their education in an affordable and easily accessible way.

"Although many things have been disrupted this year, the need for top-notch emergency nursing education never stops. ENA is proud to offer EN20X as a way to reimagine our annual education conference in a cutting-edge way and deliver it direct to emergency nurses wherever they are located," Hastings said. "This is not going to be your everyday virtual meeting."

EN20X serves as the association's annual conference this year. ENA recognized it would not be possible to hold Emergency Nursing 2020 in Las Vegas given evolving guidelines related to social distancing and mass gatherings.

"Like many, I will miss the opportunity for thousands of emergency nurses to come together to learn and celebrate ENA's 50th anniversary in Las Vegas. EN20X affirms ENA's commitment to providing the best education we can to support emergency nurses," Hastings added.

To find more information and to register for EN20X, visit www.ena.org/en20. Stay up to date on the latest EN20X news there or by following ENA on Facebook.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

