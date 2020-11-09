Register Now for First-Time Virtual Eating Disorders Training in Spanish Only, Presented by iaedp™ Foundation, November 13-14, 2020

PEKIN, Ill. , Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are just a few days left to register for iaedp™'s International Chapter two-day virtual training in Spanish only for eating disorders treatment professionals slated for November 13 and 14 conducted by a renowned collective of experts in the field. The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) is the premiere provider of educational programs and training standards for eating disorder treatment specialists and other healthcare professionals.

Early registration is underway now, until Monday, November 9, 2020. The two day eating disorders training course, includes 11 sessions with 2 Roundtable discussions and a Certificate awarded upon completion. Early registration is only $130, Students are $100 at all times and a Special "Friends" group discount rate for two colleagues, registering together, only $100 each. After early registration, the training is still only $145.00. All registrants will have special virtual access to all session recordings through Thursday, December 31, 2020 for attendees to revisit sessions at their own pace.

"Thanks to our iaedp™ International Chapter, we are proud to be able to provide global access to high quality training virtually for Spanish speaking professionals around the world. We are dedicated to delivering ongoing excellence," says Blanche Williams, iaedp™ Director of International Development.

The training program presenters and workshops include:

Day One - November 13, 2020

Brief Introduction to the Integrative Treatment of Eating Disorders - Dr. Julieta Velez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NCC-OPCA and Dra. Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S

Functional Body: A Comprehensive and Novel Alternative to Managing Body Distortion on Eating Disorders - Dr. Juanita Gempeler Wheel, FAED

Eating Disorders Prevention Model Based on Risk Level - Dr. Rodrigo León PsyD

Study and Clinical Practice of Binge Eating Disorder, Proposals Towards Its Comprehensive Care - Dr. Antonio Tena, PsyD

Beyond Food: Integrative Nutrition Therapy for Eating Disorders - Dra. Aridia Vásquez, MD, MS, RD

Eating Disorders from a Preventive Medical Perspective - Dra. Eva Trujillo, MD, F.iaedp, FAED

Roundtable- Feeding Disorders, Pica, Rumination Disorder - Dra. Aridia Vásquez, MD, MS, RD; Dra. Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NBCC-OPCA; Dra. Zuleika Morillo; Dra. Juanita Gempeler Wheel, FAED

From Theory to Practice: Role of the Psychiatrist in Eating Disorders - Dra. Zuleika Murillo, MD

Day Two – November 14, 2020

ACT as a Strategy for Managing Personality Traits in Patients with Eating Disorders - Dr. Emmett Bishop, MD, FAED, F.iaedp, CEDS

Psychological Aspects of Eating Disorders and Body Image - Dra. Julieta Vélez-Belmonte, PsyD, CEDS, NBCC-OPCA

Reconstructing Eating Identity in Eating Disorders: A Key Factor for Recovery -

Dra. Rosanna Mauro, MS, CEDRD-S, NBC-HWC

Round Table: ARFID - Dr. Emmett Bishop, Dra. Eva Trujillo, Dra. Rosanna Mauro.

REGISTRATION: https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/ElCuerpoTerritorioDeLaImagen

The training is hosted by iaedp™'s International Chapter Chair of Mexico Dra. JulietaVélez-Belmonte, MS, PsyD, CEDS, NCC-OPCA with sponsorship from Neandi Psychological Specialties and Feelink digital Community with support from the Ibero-American Commission on Human Rights.

Learn more about our International Chapter, our Chairs representing countries around the world and all our activities:https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/en-espanol/

For more information or to join the International Chapter send email to: [email protected]

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and International Chapter activity and events.

