Register Now To Save On 10th Anniversary Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon Race Fees

CARY, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Runners must act now to save $10 on registration for the 10th anniversary running of the annual Allscripts Tobacco Road Marathon (TRM) and the Altra Half Marathon, both presented by Inside-Out Sports. On September 1 prices of both the March 15, 2020 events will increase by $10 to $95 and $85 respectively. A schedule of incremental price increases is available at the TRM Web site. See a video capturing the excitement at the TRM YouTube Channel.

The 10th anniversary races will return to the Carolina pine-lined American Tobacco Trail (ATT) with its flat, fast, granite-screen course. TRM qualifies 18 percent of competitors for the Boston Marathon and was named among the top nine best new marathons by Runner's World Magazine.

"I am so grateful for our volunteers, our runners, and our board for building up an annual running event over the last ten years," says TRM President, Founder and 11-time Boston Marathon Qualifier Kazem Yahyapour. "This year we eclipsed one million dollars in charity which has helped so many people. Our 10th anniversary proves the community in Cary and the surrounding areas have embraced us with a full heart."

The USA Track & Field (USATF) certified full and half marathon courses follow the same path for two miles then diverge as full marathon runners head north and those in the half turn south on the ATT. The first two and last two miles of the courses are on paved roads – the rest are on the ATT. The runners will start from the USA Baseball & Thomas Brooks Park in Cary. The course is devoid of hills and the average high temperature for the date (51 degrees Fahrenheit) delivers an ideal performance environment.

TRM events are about people helping people. In 2019 TRM burst through the million-dollar ($1,000,000) milestone in charity over just nine years. All proceeds go to these charities: JDRF, Hope For The Warriors, the American Red Cross and the Rails to Trails Conservancy as well as Wake County Parks and Recreation.

TRM is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to charities by channeling the passions of the North Carolina Triangle area's running community into a powerful force for good.

Contact: Mark Dill: 919-949-9263

Kazem Yahyapour: 919-280-9737

SOURCE Tobacco Road Marathon Association (TRMA)

Related Links

http://www.tobaccoroadmarathon.com

