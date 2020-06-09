Registered Dietitian Maggie Michalczyk Highlights the Power of Honey with New Recipes

Michalczyk has simplified mealtime with recipe formulas that are easy to follow thought-starters to showcase how a few ingredients, complemented by the simple addition of honey, can create a tasty, balanced dish or drink. Her Nutty Hot Honey Bowl takes your regular protein bowl up a few levels with the hot honey nut mixture that adds new flavor to the dish as the honey perfectly complements the spicy notes from the cayenne pepper. As an added crunchy bonus, the hot honey nut mixture will likely leave you with leftovers which can serve as a delicious snack. Her Peaches and Honey Cocktail is summertime in a glass and the DIY honey lime syrup plays a key role in the naturally sweetened beverage. Plus, it's easy to make – it's simply honey, warm water and lime juice combined. The best part about her recipes is that they can easily be tweaked based on what's currently available in your fridge and pantry. For even more inspiration, Michalczyk's two additional recipes can be found on honey.com/blog/NaturallyWithHoney .

"The reality is that wellness is easy to over-complicate, but my philosophy is to keep it simple by focusing on unprocessed ingredients," says Michalczyk. "Honey is a wholesome choice when I'm whipping up something delicious and satisfying because it has so many varietals with unique flavors, making it an easy addition to any brunch, lunch, dinner or snack. And don't forget beverages, including cocktails and mocktails."

Michalczyk also shared her go-to nutrition tips to keep top of mind as we dig into summertime:

1. Satiate the Sweet Tooth

Is your sweet tooth sabotaging you after every meal? Try sipping on a dessert-flavored tea like apple cinnamon or chocolate orange with a spoonful of honey. Honey adds flavor and it's 100% pure. How sweet is that?

2. Dress to Impress

Store bought salad dressings often contain a long list of ingredients. Make your own dressing at home with olive oil, honey, lemon juice, mustard, turmeric, fresh herbs and salt and pepper. The honey serves as an emulsifier that helps to bind and thicken dressings.

3. Bake with Goodness

Wondering how to use less sugar in your favorite baked goods? Consider using honey in things like quick bread, cookies, homemade pancakes and more. Honey gives baked goods a uniquely deliciously flavor and because it's sweeter than sugar, you can use less of it.

For more information about Maggie Michalczyk, her recipes and go-to nutrition tips, visit honey.com/blog/NaturallyWithHoney.

About Maggie Michalczyk

Maggie Michalczyk is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in Chicago and founder of Once Upon a Pumpkin, a food and lifestyle blog that showcases fun and nutritious recipes and lifestyle inspiration! She specializes in Millennial nutrition and believes healthy eating should be simple, fun and attainable for all. Maggie is a trusted expert appearing regularly in local and national media outlets. Her first cookbook "The Great Pumpkin Cookbook" is being released this summer.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jessica Schindler: [email protected], (303) 776-2337

Rosie de Queljoe: [email protected], (310) 754-4813

SOURCE National Honey Board

Related Links

www.honey.com

