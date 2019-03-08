Registered Nurses Vote Overwhelmingly To Authorize A Strike Affecting More Than 10,000 Nurses In New York City At 3 Hospital Systems

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered nurses overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike affecting more than 10,000 registered nurses in New York City at three hospital systems: Mt. Sinai, Presbyterian and Montefiore.

Last month, reports were released documenting approximately 3,800 "Protests of Assignment" signed by over 20,000 nurses in 2018 alone from the three hospital systems. The reports detailed conditions inside the facilities and showed there aren't enough nurses to give patients the care they need and deserve. Additional news reports clearly highlighted disturbing conditions, including patients left on stretchers in hallways for days at a time with no privacy because of a lack of staff and space.

Hospital management has not addressed any of these issues. Instead, management has denied us the information we need to fight for the nurses and patients at the bargaining table, refused to bargain over key issues, and attempted to silence nurses who are advocating for their patients.

Nurses are also proudly joining the chorus of healthcare workers, public health officials, and others calling for a stop to budget cuts to critical healthcare needs, including Medicaid and other funding for people in need.

Below are just a few of the thousands of stories from the reports:

Health & Safety; Insufficient # of Staff & High Acuity: Pediatric ED understaffed such that there is more than a 3.5 to 6 hour wait time to see a provider, more than 20 patients holding in triage area, no RN screener, patients pulling out IV and multiple attempts to bite, kick, scratch, and punch staff. Census 68, only 6 RNs.

High Patient Acuity, Insufficient # Qualified Staff, Violation of Staffing Ratios: On NICU, we have 2 orientee RNs, and 2 CPAP baby, 4 CPAP babies with IV and ABTs, 3 babies with IV antibiotic and glucose checks every 3 hours. Our bed capacity is 35 and we are over with a census of 44. Only 3 RNs on duty. Parents need personal attention/education.

Insufficient # of Staff, High Acuity: Unit census was 21 at start of shift with 2 admissions to be received. Now census is 26 with an additional 2 patients en route. A total of 11 admissions will be received on this shift. No CNAs on floor. 1 ventilated patient, 2 with trach, 1 on restraints, 3 isolations, multiple incontinent patients, 3 pressure ulcers, 1 blood transfusion, all call bells ringing but nurses are busy with admissions, over 20 patients on fall risk.

Health and Safety: Insufficient space, hallway patients, patients stacked in rows, unable to access patients in a timely manner, temp in ED 76 degrees on west side, air conditioning not working on East side and area is very hot and uncomfortable, inadequate ventilation, unable to comply with appropriate infection control. Patients waiting days to get a bed and aggressive to staff.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) represents more than 42,000 members in New York State. We are New York's largest union and professional association for registered nurses. For more information, please visit our website at www.nysna.org.

