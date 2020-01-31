Registration Deadline Extended To February 29, 2020 For Independent Compensation Program For Victim-Survivors Of Sexual Abuse Of Minors By Priests

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Compensation Program ("ICP") for Victim-Survivors of Sexual Abuse of Minors by Priests of the participating California dioceses has announced the registration deadline has been extended to February 29, 2020.

On January 21st, Administrators Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros reported to the Independent Oversight Committee ("IOC") that 427 people had already come forward to the ICP, with more registrations coming in daily. "In the last week, we have seen increased interest in the ICP and many more victims coming forward, and we have heard the requests for more time. We are pleased to provide survivors with an additional month to register new allegations of abuse by a priest of one of the participating dioceses in California so as many people as possible have the opportunity to participate," Biros said. The dioceses of Fresno, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles are participating in the ICP.

The Independent Oversight Committee, comprised of former Governor Gray Davis, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, and business leader and former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Maria Contreras-Sweet, fully support this extension to ensure victim-survivors have sufficient time to register their claims with this independent and confidential program.

Victim-survivors will now have until February 29 to register online at www.californiadiocesesicp.com to have their claim considered. Registration is the first step to have newly reported allegations of abuse considered by the ICP. Once registered, claimants determined potentially eligible by the Administrators will have until March 31 to file a claim form. ICP Administrators Feinberg and Biros independently determine all compensation amounts and typically make settlement offers within 90-120 days after receipt of a complete claim.

The Independent Compensation Program ("ICP") for Victim-Survivors of Sexual Abuse of Minors by Priests in California was launched in September 2019. The ICP's objective is to provide victim-survivors of child sexual abuse by a diocesan priest the opportunity to seek restitution from the participating dioceses of Fresno, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Together, the participating dioceses comprise more than 10 million Catholics, or about 80 percent of the Catholic population in the State of California.

The program is independent of Church control and open to anyone who has been sexually abused as a minor by a priest of a participating dioceses, no matter when that abuse might have occurred. ICP Administrators Feinberg and Biros, nationally recognized administrators, have complete autonomy to assess the eligibility of individual claims and determine compensation amounts. The six participating dioceses have pledged to pay whatever sum that Feinberg and Biros determine is appropriate in each case.

The ICP and IOC are urging victim-survivors to come forward to register to participate with the program before the February 29, 2020 deadline . Once registered, those determined to be potentially eligible will have until March 31, 2020 to file their claim. All new complaints of abuse received through this Program must be reported by the Dioceses and by the Claimant to the appropriate law enforcement agency. For more information and to register to file a complaint visit: www.californiadiocesesicp.com.

