Registration for Community Brands 2019 Xperience Conference Now Open

The event brings together some of the best minds and decision-makers from the association, nonprofit, foundation, education and event sectors. Organizations throughout the Community Brands client and partner network will gather for three days of hands-on training, user groups and education addressing topics like digital giving and member experience. At last year's Xperience conference, nearly two-thirds of attendees held leadership roles in their respective organizations, and attendee satisfaction exceeded ninety-five percent. Exhibitor sponsorships and hotel rooms both sold out.

New for this year's event is a dedicated technology and education track for K-12 schools, which will run concurrently with association and nonprofit sessions. There is also a new event management technology track. Program sponsorship has been expanded to accommodate growing demand and now includes additional opportunities to exhibit, speak, or present. The conference features more than 150 interactive sessions and premier entertainment at venues unique to the geographic area. Overall attendance in 2019 is expected to grow by twenty percent year-over-year.

"Each year, Xperience breaks new barriers, and 2019 is on pace to do the same," said Rick Bradberry, CMO of Community Brands. "More than any other, this conference showcases the innovation happening at the intersection of technology and social purpose, and the 2019 program promises to be truly innovative, insightful and inspirational. For many in the industry, it's a must-attend event, and we received numerous attendee and sponsor inquiries prior to the opening of registration."

This year, Xperience will be powered by the new Community Brands event technology suite, and an increasing number of event planners will be present to learn about the latest conference management and attendee engagement solutions. Attendees print badges with self-service kiosks that include the company's popular face-recognition check-in solution. They also compete for prizes in a mobile scavenger hunt and digitally engage with conference content, all through the company's event tech solutions.

"The Community Brands Xperience conference garners all of the buzz in the industry," shared Cindy Smart, Director of IT at Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). "As a previous attendee, I absolutely loved the format and the content, and the customer celebration at the theme park was amazing. This year, I registered immediately, and I'm very excited to see the many product enhancements, deeper integrations, and new event management solutions."

Community Brands currently has an early bird conference registration rate available to association, nonprofit and school professionals until July 26. Prospective attendees can find more information on the program, registration and sponsorship on the Xperience 2019 website.

Members of the media who are interested in attending and covering the conference should contact press@communitybrands.com for more information.

