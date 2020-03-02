Registration for Tenth Annual (ISC)² Security Congress Now Open

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that registration is now open for its 10th annual Security Congress taking place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, FL from November 16-18. Focused on continuing education for security professionals, the three-day Security Congress has become one of the most popular destinations for cybersecurity professionals, evidenced by more than 2,500 attendees at last year's event. The conference brings together peer practitioners from around the world to discuss best practices on how to build teams and implement the latest processes and procedures to defend critical assets.

This year, (ISC)² Security Congress will bring together more than 3,000 professionals from around the world for three days of education and collaboration. Including an optional two days of pre-conference training, (ISC)2 members can earn as many as 44 continuing professional education (CPE) credits. This year's conference agenda will include more than 200 speakers focused on topics from IoT, Security Automation and Industrial Control Systems to Cloud Security, Risk and Compliance, and Cybercrime. Special sessions for students, the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, and workshops focused on diversity and inclusion, will explore how to make the cybersecurity industry welcoming to everyone. Outstanding achievements in the industry will also be celebrated during our (ISC)2 Global Achievement Awards Ceremony, for which nominations will open on March 16. The full conference program will be published by June 5.

"Over the past decade, Security Congress has been focused on bringing together the best and brightest experts in security to tackle the most pressing issues in our field," said Wesley Simpson, COO, (ISC)². "This year's conference will be even more global in nature and will explore regional challenges in addition to global ones, as well as arm our members with the knowledge and inspiration they need to protect their organizations."

(ISC)² members are eligible for a special discount of $300 off All-Access registration. Discounts are also available for government personnel, military veterans, attendees with retired status and groups of five or more non-members who book together. Early Bird registration rates are available through April 15, 2020. To register today and for more details, please visit: congress.isc2.org.

In addition, the call for expert speakers is now open and submissions will be accepted until March 22, 2020. For more information about speaking requirements and to submit an abstract, please visit the submission page here.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2020 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

[email protected]

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

