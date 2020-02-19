Registration For The Fourth Annual Broccoli City Weekend Conference (#broccolicon2020) May 7-8th Now Open

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broccoli City, a leading social enterprise committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities, announced today, the return of #BroccoliCon, its annual two-day conference on May 7th and 8th in Washington, D.C.

For the second year in a row, The National Union Building will serve as the hub where 500+ of the world's most influential leaders will gather to explore the power and potential of collaboration through the theme "You Can't "B" What You Can't "C"" by asking the fundamental question: How can millennials, when equipped with the same tools, resources and access as older generations, contribute to more sustainable and resilient urban communities?



Through a strategically curated program of 50+ workshops, panels, chats, demonstrations, and networking events, BroccoliCon will engage participants in a dynamic exchange of ideas, solutions and resources to drive local impact on a global scale. Attendees will be able to design their own conference experience, choosing sessions from seven tracks:

Storytelling, Content Creation And Marketing

Entrepreneurship + Startups

Financial Education

Inclusive Technology and Design

Leadership and Professional Development

Community Development

Impact Investing

This year's speakers include: Terrence J, Actor/Host; Damarius Bilbo, NFL Sports Agent; Sekou Kaalund, JPMorgan Chase Bank; Kezia Williams, The Black upStart; Angela Rogers, Rogers Law Group; Shawn Gee, Live Nation Urban; Michael Arceneaux, Author; DJ QuickSilva and more to be announced.



#BroccoliCon2020 sponsors include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. Advancing Black Pathways, FWD, Crown Royal and many more.



For more information on Broccoli City and to register, please visit BCFestival.com. For live updates and to join the conversation, follow #BroccoliCon on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



