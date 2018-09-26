Registration for Tissue World Milan 2019 is now open

It includes a three-day conference with the theme Smart and Sustainable -- Strategies to Stay Sharp as a New Decade Dawns, which runs alongside the trade show. The conference will open with a full day of Senior Management Symposiums, followed by Technical Sessions and Yankee Dryer Workshop on the subsequent days. Magnus Groth, CEO and EVP of Essity will deliver the conference keynote address. Mr. Groth joined SCA in 2011 and took on his current role in 2017. He is also a board member of Acando AB and Vinda, Hong Kong.

The biennial event provides a global business platform for tissue product manufacturers, converters, machinery suppliers, retailers, distributors and traders as well as a host of industry suppliers from over 20 countries. The 2017 edition welcomed over 3,200 professionals from 106 countries, with a 46% increase in trade visitor numbers compared to 2015.

At the 2019 edition, there will be over 200 companies showcasing the very latest technical and innovative developments across a range of areas including chemical solutions, environmental controls, converting and paper making systems.

Agnes Gehot, Tissue World deputy event director, says, "Every year the number of visitors at Tissue World Milan grows and we expect this year to be no different. We look forward to welcoming participants from across the globe, keen to enhance their knowledge and gather industry expertise that will strengthen their business approach and working practices."

Visitors to the event are drawn from functions across the industry including C-level executives, engineers, sales and marketing, procurement and operations. All will have the opportunity to meet and network with an exhaustive range of tissue industry suppliers while also learning the latest industry insights, including market trends and technological innovations.

Mrs. Gehot adds, "Tissue World Milan is Tissue World's flagship show and covers the entire tissue value chain. Over the years, it has expanded to become the must-attend meeting point for the whole industry. We are excited to be hosting this next edition in 2019 and look forward to welcoming industry professionals from around the world."

