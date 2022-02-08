Registration for Veritonic's Audio Intelligence Summit Now Open

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritonic, the industry's leading audio research and analytics platform, announced today that registration for the first annual Audio Intelligence Summit is now open. The summit will take place exclusively in-person at SECOND Floor in New York City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. It will gather leaders from renowned brands, publishers, and agencies to discuss their audio and podcast advertising strategies, with emphasis on the creative testing and measurement practices that are amplifying their message and increasing their return. Programming will run from 1:00-5:00pm with a cocktail reception to follow. Tickets are $99 each.

To register to attend and stay up to date on the summit, visit https://audiointelligencesummit.com. For speaking and sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected].