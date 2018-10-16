Registration is Now Open for the deliver:Agile Technical Conference

"If you're like me, you're a little worn out from all the advice about what you're supposed to do to deliver software better," said Richard Seroter, deliver:Agile 2019 conference chair. "Instead, I'm more interested in how to use technology and apply Agile principles and practices to get the outcomes I'm after. We're putting together a premium lineup of speakers for deliver:Agile, covering Serverless, DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Testing strategies, and all sorts of interesting tech. We will also teach you how to apply what you've learned so that you can walk out of the conference with a roadmap for what you can do to be successful."

In its fourth year, deliver:Agile 2019 creates an environment that enables attendees to immerse themselves in a deeply engaging experience which unites software engineering and architectural ideas under the umbrella of Agile thinking.

Conference attendees are encouraged to register and book hotel reservations early. A limited number of Super Early Bird registrations are available to Agile Alliance members on a first come, first served basis, providing a $250 discount over non-member registration fees.

For more information and to register, visit the conference website.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile Software Development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With more than 44,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale. The deliver:Agile 2019 Technical Conference will take place April 29 – May 1 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.

Media Contact

Pam Hughes

Marketing Chief, Agile Alliance

SOURCE Agile Alliance

Related Links

http://www.agilealliance.org

