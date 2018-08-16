Registration now open and agenda announced for the 18th IESF automotive forum in September

IESF is a global automotive conference program for electrical/electronic (EE) design engineers, managers and executives. It's the place for big ideas, practical know-how, and innovative solutions to the thorniest EE design problems. For almost two decades, IESF has been at the forefront of automotive EE design innovation. The event's comprehensive program covers industry trends and challenges, best practices, product solutions and knowledge sharing.

"I have been coming to IESF Automotive for many years, and it never disappoints," said Roger C. Lanctot, Strategy Analytics, Director, Automotive. "I am of course always interested in automotive electronics and electrical trends, and each year IESF delivers abundant choices of high quality sessions, and a lot of very interesting people to speak with and learn from."

The IESF general sessions will feature a fireside chat and guest keynote speakers:

The fireside chat panel is on "Autonomous, Electrification and New Mobility: Managing Disruption in the Automotive Industry", and will feature Tony Hemmelgarn , CEO of Siemens PLM Software; Wally Rhines , CEO of Mentor; and Marcus Welz , CEO of Siemens ITS. The moderator is John McElroy , host of TV program, Autoline.

This year's guest keynote speaker, Mike "Mouse" McCoy, is the CEO/Co-Founder and Creative Director, Hackrod, a digital industrial startup company. Prior to founding Hackrod, Mouse was the CEO of the award-winning Entertainment Studio Bandito Brothers.

"EV/AV Brings Fresh Challenges to EE Systems Development – Digitalization of the Functional Twin" - Martin O'Brien , Vice President, Integrated Electrical Systems Division, Mentor.

, Vice President, Integrated Electrical Systems Division, Mentor. "The Hansen Report Live" - Paul Hansen , The Hansen Report.

Along with the fireside chat and guest keynote, the event will include more than 50 business and technical presentations, multiple panels, a solutions expo, and countless networking opportunities. Sessions include the following:

"The Impact of Connected Vehicles to Smart Cities" - Priscilla Boyd , Senior Product Manager at Siemens Mobility, Inc.

, Senior Product Manager at Siemens Mobility, Inc. "Android, QNX, Linux, Hypervisors and More" - Ian Riches , Executive Director, Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics.

, Executive Director, Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics. "AUTOSAR Platforms – Standardizing a Software System Framework for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles" - Rick Flores , GM, Technical Fellow and AUTOSAR Chairman.

, GM, Technical Fellow and AUTOSAR Chairman. "How Much Testing is Enough for Autonomous Vehicles?" - Andrew Patterson , Mentor.

, Mentor. "Autonomous Drive – Looking Out 25 Years" - Edward Bernardon , Vice President, Strategic Automotive Initiatives, Siemens PLM Software.

, Vice President, Strategic Automotive Initiatives, Siemens PLM Software. Other speakers include representatives from Ford, General Motors, Yazaki, LEONI, Lear, Harman, GE and Ellis & Associates.

In addition to the opportunity to learn and connect with people inside the sessions, IESF presents outstanding networking opportunities, allowing attendees the rare opportunity to meet face-to-face with the world's leading voices in electrical, electronic, and embedded software design.

IESF registration is open and as always, free to attend. For more information on IESF, visit: www.mentor.com/iesf.

