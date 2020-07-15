Registration Now Open For Camp Generation Z - A Global Virtual Summer Camp For All Children

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of New Jersey educators are offering parents a break this summer with a global virtual camp for their kids that gets underway July 20th through August 21st.

Camp Generation Z is a virtual camp packed with exciting activities for any school age child age 7 to 12, that is designed to not only be an interactive and unique experience, but also engage them in fun STEM learning while still fostering important lessons on ethics and cultural sensitivity.

Registration is now open. Email [email protected] for application or email [email protected] for more information.

Campers around the world are welcome to register and attend as live counselors seek to nourish the minds of all children regardless of borders, beliefs or any physical characteristics.

The camp will take place in two sessions - the first begins from July 20th to the 31st while the second session will be from August 3rd to August 21st.

The camp is completely online to eliminate the hassle of in-person camp in the COVID-19 era and will be packed with global virtual trips to museums and zoos, interactive activities outdoors and indoors, creative writing, an exciting reading book list for campers, riveting current events and engaging discussions, animal wildlife adventures and much more.

Participants will be assigned a login code for their Google classroom where all the camp activities and materials needed will be posted. Additionally, campers will immediately be connected via Google Meet and Zoom with their trained live camp counselors, who will be guiding and instructing them throughout their enriching camping experience.

All information on camp cost will be given at registration, which is reasonable and affordable. All campers will need either a cell phone or a computer and a Gmail address. Register now by emailing [email protected] for application or for more information.

SOURCE Camp Generation Z