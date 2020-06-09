Registration Now Open For Display Week 2020, World's Leading Event For Electronic Display Innovation, August 3-7, 2020

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that registration is open for Display Week 2020, its first all-virtual event, taking place August 3-7, 2020. Display Week 2020 will bring together the brightest minds in the display industry to provide insight into the latest advancements, and showcase new technologies and products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years.

"As a leader in the industry committed to the advancement of display technologies, we're very excited to present Display Week 2020 as a virtual experience," said Dr. Helge Seetzen, president of SID. "After months of careful planning to ensure a smooth transition from an in-person conference to online, we will offer everything our community has come to expect from this important annual event that supports and connects the entire display supply chain and ecosystem."

"This virtual event offers many advantages," noted Sam (Samantha) Phenix, Display Week 2020 Conference Co-chair. "Attendees will be able to hear from thought leaders, see the latest tech, and connect with industry colleagues and friends from the comfort of home offices or other locations. And, with the content being online and self-paced, they'll be able to do everything at their convenience."

"Additionally, we're able to offer broader access to those who otherwise may not have been able to attend due to travel restrictions or expense."

Display Week 2020 will feature both live and recorded sessions. Highlights include:

International Technical Symposium (Aug. 3-7): Through more than 500 technical presentations, including posters and papers, presenters will share the newest thinking about these special topics: augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality; high-dynamic-range LCDs; machine learning for displays; and printed displays.

Business Conference (Aug. 3-7): Presented by DSCC, the Display Week 2020 Business Conference will address the key business issues facing the display industry. Sessions will feature the market outlook for displays, equipment, materials, smartphones, TVs, PCs, monitors and automotive displays; and will include forecasts from brands, manufacturers, suppliers and analysts on supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLEDs, 8K, foldable, mini-LEDs, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, new phosphors and TADF materials.

World-class Exhibitors (Aug. 3-7): Premier global information display companies and researchers will unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, including advancements in AR/VR, micro-LED, OLED, micro-displays, e-paper, digital signage, new materials and software-enabled displays.

Innovation Zone (I-Zone) (Aug. 3-7): A premier showcase for small companies, startups, universities, government labs and independent research labs, the I-Zone exhibition includes not-yet-commercialized prototypes, proofs of concept, and new products that haven't even hit the market yet.

Industry-leading Keynote Speakers: Display Week 2020 will present three of today's foremost technology thought leaders: Robert Wisnieff, CTO and Distinguished Research Staff Member, IBM T.J. Watson Research Center; David Luebke, Vice President of Research, NVIDIA Corporation; and Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Executive Vice President, Merck KGaA.

CEO Forum (Aug. 5) and Women in Tech (Aug. 6) Panel Discussions: Returning for a fourth year, these dynamic sessions include top business leaders and technologists, CEOs and other senior executives from internationally renowned companies who will share their personal and professional insights about what it takes to succeed in the display industry.

CEO Forum panelists: Owen Lozman, Head, M Ventures, Merck KGaA; Annie Rogaski, Chief Operating Officer, Avegant Corp.; and Scott Soong, CEO, Pervasive Displays. Moderated by Sri Peruvemba, CEO, Marketer International Inc., Executive Board Member and Chair of Marketing, SID

Women in Tech panelists: Bev Brown, Chief Scientist, SmartKem, Ltd.; Sepideh Nasiri, Entrepreneur; and Bob Raikes, Principal and Managing Editor, Meko, Ltd. Moderated by Tara Akhavan, Ph.D., CEO, Faurecia IRYStec.

Educational Opportunities: Short courses and specialized seminars, presented by recognized experts in the field, provide deep learning opportunities on a wide range of topics, including AR/VR, OLED, micro-LEDs, quantum dots, mini-LEDs, flexible AMOLED and stretchable displays.

For more information and to register for Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org.

For information about exhibiting at Display Week 2020:

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place August 3-7, 2020 as a virtual event. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

