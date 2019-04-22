Registration Now Open for IEEE World Congress on Services--IEEE SERVICES 2019

Known for its seven affiliated, co-located conferences covering all aspects of services computing and applications, IEEE SERVICES 2019 is sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) and its Technical Committee on Services Computing ( TCSVC ), and will be held 8-13 July, 2019, at the University of Milan, Italy. Register for IEEE SERVICES 2019 here.

Based on a holistic services-oriented approach to technology, IEEE SERVICES 2019 will cover:

Current and emerging developments of services computing, research, trends, and applications.

Topics including AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, edge, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Services software technologies for building, delivering, and managing innovative industry services, solutions, and applications.

New keynote presentations:

Autonomous Systems - A Rigorous Architectural Characterization , by Joseph Sifakis , Emeritus Senior CNRS Researcher at Verimag

, by , Emeritus Senior CNRS Researcher at Verimag Navigating Technology Acceleration: Ensuring Safe Passage to AI-Powered Digital Business , by Kathryn Guarini , Vice President, IBM Industry Research

, by , Vice President, IBM Industry Research Microservice Ecosystem For Digital Health in Integrated Care Settings, by Sumi Helal , PhD, professor and Chair in Digital Health at Lancaster University, United Kingdom

New panel session:

2020 Tech Predictions - A Preview of the End-of-the-Year Computer Society Report

IEEE CS technology experts provide annual predictions for the future of tech, including promising technologies that have not yet reached broad adoption and will be revisited next year, technologies that have outpaced many others, and those that have reached adoption. The panel, which is set for 12 July, will provide a sneak peek of next year's predictions. Panelists include:

Dejan Milojicic , a distinguished technologist at Hewlett Packard Labs, Palo Alto, CA

, a distinguished technologist at Hewlett Packard Labs, Cecilia Metra , the 2019 President of the IEEE Computer Society, and full professor and Deputy-President of the Engineering School at the University of Bologna, Italy

, the 2019 President of the IEEE Computer Society, and full professor and Deputy-President of the Engineering School at the University of Bologna, Zoran Dimitrijevic , principal software engineer at Altiscale

, principal software engineer at Altiscale Roberto Saracco , a senior member of IEEE where he leads the Industry Advisory Board within the Future Directions Committee, chairs the Symbiotic Autonomous Systems Initiative, and co-chairs the Digital Reality fostering Digital Transformation Initiative. He teaches a Master course on Technology Forecasting and Market Impact at the University of Trento.

, a senior member of IEEE where he leads the Industry Advisory Board within the Future Directions Committee, chairs the Symbiotic Autonomous Systems Initiative, and co-chairs the Digital Reality fostering Digital Transformation Initiative. He teaches a Master course on Technology Forecasting and Market Impact at the University of Trento. Sumi Helal , PhD, professor and Chair in Digital Health at Lancaster University, United Kingdom

New sponsorship opportunities:

In response to popular demand, IEEE SERVICES 2019 introduces four new levels of premier sponsorship packages, providing opportunities to connect with international researchers and experts, be positioned as a leader in the services space, and gain worldwide recognition and branding visibility. Access the Industry Sponsorship packages here.

About IEEE SERVICES 2019

IEEE SERVICES 2019 serves as a platform and umbrella for the following seven prestigious co-located conferences, aiming to explore the deep knowledge space of services computing from various angles:

SERVICES 2019 is the only services conference that publishes its proceedings in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library. See previous proceedings for the entire set of IEEE proceedings archived at IEEE Xplore.

The 2019 IEEE World Congress on Services in Milan is the latest continuation of a 15-year history of outstanding conferences. The IEEE World Congress on Services is in no way associated with any similarly-named non-IEEE event.

REGISTER HERE for IEEE SERVICES 2019. Visit IEEE SERVICES 2019 for sponsorship opportunities, and contact ieeecs.services@gmail.com with questions.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's trusted community for computer science, engineering, and technology. Connecting members worldwide, the IEEE Computer Society empowers the people who advance technology by delivering tools for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest professional association advancing innovation and technological excellence for the benefit of humanity. IEEE and its members inspire a global community to innovate for a better tomorrow through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional educational activities. IEEE is the trusted voice for engineering, computing, and technology information around the globe.

