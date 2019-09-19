Registration Open: ACI's 10th Annual New York Economic Sanctions Forum Dec. 10-11 New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host, for the tenth time this year, an expert gathering of top multinationals and leading global exporters across a range of industries to discuss the foremost sanctions issues of the times. These comprise OFAC's new sanctions program guidance, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, understanding CAATSA complexities, screening 2.0, new OFAC reporting requirements for blocked and rejected transactions, advice for shipping and maritime, the U.S.-China trade war, export controls, e-commerce and cutting-edge tech, sanctions investigations and voluntary self-disclosures do's and don't's.

OFAC has confirmed its joining the panelist ranks that already include sanctions experts from Citi, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Bank of America, Microsoft, BB&T, Société Générale, Fidelity Investments, and more.

More information about the conference, including the agenda, faculty list, and brochure can be accessed at www.AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctions

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 100 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world.

