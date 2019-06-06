Registration Open for June 11 - 12 Composite Training Workshop at Long Island's Composite Prototyping Center

Composites Get You There features demonstrations such as light resin transfer molding process (LRTM) led by RTM North and Chomarat with support by Composites One and Magnum Venus Products , as well as a marine hard top infusion from Composites One and Chomarat . Additional highlights include Derek Berry, IACMI wind technology are director and senior engineer at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)'s National Wind Technology Center (NWTC), who will overview the deployment of offshore wind power in the U.S.; and both Dassault Systèmes and Thermwood , who will present software systems for additive manufacturing (3D printing) equipment. Previous workshop attendees have represented small, medium, and large companies throughout the supply chain, such as Ford, SpaceX, Dupont, Boeing, Carbon Fiber Recycling, Ashland Composites, and GE Aviation.

Composites Get You There is the 14th workshop in the series hosted by IACMI and Composites One since its inception in 2016. More than 2,000 composites workers across the United States have participated in these workshops in locations such as Davis Technical College in Kaysville, Utah; Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn; the National Wind Technology Center in Boulder, Colo.; the IACMI Scale-Up Research Facility (SURF) in Detroit, Mich.; the University of Dayton Research Center in Dayton, Ohio; and at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. This is the first workshop at the Composite Prototyping Center, opening a new geographic location for composite technician training.

For more information on Composites Get You There and to register for the workshop, visit www.iacmi.org/compositesgetyouthere. Read the full release on IACMI's website.

About IACMI-The Composites Institute:

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), is a partnership of industry, universities, national laboratories, and federal, state and local governments working together to benefit the nation's energy and economic security by sharing existing resources and co-investing to accelerate innovative research and development in the advanced composites field. CCS is a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The national Manufacturing USA institute is supported by a $70 million commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, and over $110 million committed from IACMI's partners. Find out more at IACMI.org .

