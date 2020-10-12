Registration Open For RAIN RFID Alliance and AIM Inc. First Virtual Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for engage again, a virtual conference presented by AIM, Inc. and RAIN RFID Alliance, 9 and 10 December 2020. With a focus on the Automatic Data Collection industry, the event will bring together speakers and exhibitors to cover topics such as barcode, biometrics, IoT, NFC, RFID, RTLS, and RAIN, from the areas of applications, standards, vertical markets, and more. Several presentation tracks will allow for attendees to choose their preferred subject areas.

Engage Again

The two day event will have keynote speakers, educational tracks, networking activities, and an interactive exhibit hall. It will cater to all regions of the world with session repeats at different start times over the conference days. The event will be held completely online so that attendees can conveniently participate from anywhere they have access to a computer and the internet.

AIM, Inc. and RAIN RFID Alliance have hand-selected the individuals who will lead the sessions. These speakers were chosen because of their reputation and expertise in specific topics and are also individuals who will make this online format empowering, informative and engaging. For the latest listing of speakers and sessions and to register, click here.

The event will include presentations and exhibit spaces as well as facilities for social networking, and time has been built into the schedule for meet-and-greets between exhibitors and attendees. Each attendee will use their own avatar and will be allowed to walk around the space as they wish. Attendees can engage with one another, hold private conferences and roundtable discussions.

Sessions will cater to advanced and beginner audiences, along with technical, marketing, and end users.

About the RAIN RFID Alliance

The RAIN RFID Alliance is an organization supporting the universal adoption of RAIN UHF RFID technology. A wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the Internet-of-Things, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate and engage assets. RAIN Alliance is part of AIM Inc..

Membership in the RAIN Alliance is open to all companies that have an interest in RAIN RFID technology, including manufacturers, software developers, system integrators, academia, test houses and end-users. For more information, visit the RAIN Alliance website.

About AIM Inc.

AIM is the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry. For nearly half a century, AIM has provided unbiased information, educational resources and standards to providers and users of these technologies.

AIM members represent a diverse group of industry professionals -- academics, consultants, distributors, independent software vendors (ISV), manufacturers, nonprofits, re-sellers, startups, system integrators, and end users of automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) technologies.

AIM actively supports the AIDC industry through the work of its industry groups as well as through participation at the industry, national (ANSI) and international (ISO) levels. For more information visit the AIM website: Read more here...

