Registration Open: March 31 America Makes & ANSI Design for Additive Manufacturing Virtual Event

The AMSC was launched in 2016 as a cross-sector coordinating body whose purpose is to accelerate the development of industry-wide AM standards and specifications consistent with stakeholder needs. Supported by industry, government, academia, and standards developing organizations (SDOs), the AMSC's roadmap describes the current and desired future standardization landscape for AM. The AMSC also tracks ongoing work by SDOs and research and development organizations to address the gaps identified in the roadmap. The goal is to drive coordinated standards development activity that will help to grow the additive manufacturing industry.

"For five years, ANSI and America Makes have enjoyed a strong partnership through the AMSC initiative, which is aimed at facilitating the development of a consistent, harmonized, and non-contradictory framework of AM standards and specifications," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia. "The March event presents an opportunity for the broad community of stakeholders to discuss the latest happenings around standards and trends that are driving the market for additive manufacturing," added Mr. Bhatia.

"This inaugural discussion with standards development organizations and leaders within the AM supply chain will offer a variety of perspectives on the current state and future needs within the AM standards landscape," said America Makes technology director, Brandon Ribic. "Design is a vital piece of the AM value chain and is key to substantiating the merits of AM processes. We are grateful for everyone's participation and support in this important discussion."

For more information, contact: Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation, ANSI ([email protected]; 212-642-8921).

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense's manufacturing innovation institute for AM and first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit www.americamakes.us to learn more.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

