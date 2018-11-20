Registration Opens for ATA's TMC 2019 Annual Meeting

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Council announced it had opened registration for its 2019 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, to be held March 18-21 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Beyond the Frontier of Maintenance is the theme for this year's Annual Meeting, which includes a strong slate of educational sessions, and a complete technology tradeshow featuring experts from the trucking industry's top manufacturers and suppliers.

"The trucking industry is literally the backbone of the U.S. economy – delivering 70% of the nation's freight," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "That work is only possible thanks to the efforts of our industry's technicians and maintenance personnel who keep our nation's wheels turning. The TMC Annual Meeting is a critical part of that effort, setting standards and demonstrating the latest technology and trends for our industry."

"In 2019, TMC will focus on fleet challenges that lie beyond the frontier of maintenance," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "The Council's 2019 Annual Meeting carries on its tradition of providing thought leadership with a special focus on developing, implementing and maintaining innovative technologies pertaining to automated and electric vehicles, smart trailers and advanced fuel saving strategies."

During the week, more than 100 industry task forces will meet to resolve issues critical to trucking fleets, as well as a broad offering of technically oriented educational sessions, addressing fleet experience with the latest generation of active safety systems, proven strategies for fleet tire testing, spec'ing cabs and sleepers for driver safety and comfort, and preparing for next generation multi-voltage electrical systems.

With more than 5,000 people in attendance every year, TMC's Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition remains the premier event for fleet management, offering a comprehensive array of information vital to the growth and success of the trucking industry.

Highlights of this year's meeting include:

Kickoff Breakfast Speaker Marc Bedard , founder and president, The Lion Electric Company;

, founder and president, The Lion Electric Company; Graduation of the Council's first "TMC of Tomorrow" future leaders Class of 2019;

TMC's Transportation Technology Exhibition featuring more than 400 exhibitors and 450,000 square feet of the latest in industry equipment offerings including a special Advanced Technology Pavilion focused on automated vehicles, electric powertrain and other cutting-edge technologies;

Fleet-organized educational sessions ranging in topics from important considerations for introducing new FA-4 oils into fleet operations to using propane as a motor fuel for light- and medium-duty vehicles. Other sessions will focus on leveraging TMC key performance indicators and maintenance benchmarking metrics for fleet analysis;

Technical sessions including: Fleet Experience Justifying and Implementing Active Safety Systems, International Forces Driving Electric Vehicle Standardization, Preparing Powerful Business Presentations, and the third annual TMC/SAE Symposium focusing on The Coming Impact of the New 21st Century Truck Partnership Initiative.

Registration for the event is now open and meeting schedules, exhibitor prospectus, registration and lodging information for TMC's 2019 Annual Meeting will be available online at http://tmcannual.trucking.org or by calling TMC offices at (703) 838-1763. Media planning to attend TMC should contact Sean McNally in the ATA Office of Public Affairs at smcnally@trucking.org.

TMC is America's premier technical society for truck equipment technology and maintenance professionals. TMC features a diverse membership of equipment managers, service-dealers, owner-operators, industry suppliers and manufacturers, educators, academia and others that support the trucking industry. TMC member fleets represent the broad range of industry vocations, including truckload, less-than-truckload, municipal, private, on/off-highway, construction and other operations. Find out more about TMC online at http://tmc.trucking.org .

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook . Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

