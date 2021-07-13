Registration Opens for Singapore International Energy Week 2021

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 25 – 29 October 2021 is now open. Organised by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), SIEW is Asia's leading platform for the discussion of energy issues that impact the region and beyond. This year's theme of "Advancing the Energy Transition" highlights the growing momentum for a more sustainable energy future and green growth. SIEW 2021 will run in a hybrid format at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre with both onsite participants in Singapore and live streaming for online participants from around the world.

Global Energy Thought Leaders

At this gathering of energy leaders and experts, key speakers (in alphabetical order of their organisations) include:

Francesco La Camera , Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency

Damilola Ogunbiyi , Chief Executive Officer, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Co-Chair of UN Energy, Sustainable Energy for All

Pradeep Pujari , Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ( India )

Prof Kang Seung-Jin , Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission (Korea)

Eric Pang , Director, Electrical and Mechanical Service Department, Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China

Paulo Kautoke, Senior Director of Trade Oceans and Natural Resources Directorate, Commonwealth Secretariat

Paddy Padmanathan , President and Chief Executive Officer, ACWA Power

Audra Low , Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Capital

Tan Su Shan , Managing Director, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS

Lei Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Envision Group

Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, Executive Vice President, Chief Regional Officer for Asia Pacific and India at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)

Sumant Sinha , Chairman and Managing Director, Renew Power

Martin Houston , Vice Chairman, Tellurian Inc

Anchor Events

SIEW's key anchor events organised by EMA include:

SIEW Opening Keynote Address & Singapore Energy Summit: These key events set the stage by bringing together energy leaders and industry captains to discuss key topics, including: Reset – Advancing the Low Carbon Energy Transition Restructure – Pursuing Green Growth Reinvent – Innovation and the Future of Energy



Singapore-IRENA High Level Forum: The inaugural Forum will discuss Investing in an Inclusive and Just Clean Energy Transition with a focus on 3 key themes: Mobilising Investments to Support the Energy Transition Shaping an Inclusive and Just Energy Transition The Role of Technology in Driving the Energy Transition



Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum: The Forum will address key energy trends in Southeast Asia and across the globe.



Asia Pacific Energy Regulatory Forum (APER): For the first time, Singapore will be hosting the APER Forum as part of SIEW. The Forum is a key platform for energy regulators in the Asia Pacific to discuss to exchange information and experiences on regulatory best practices.



SIEW Thinktank Roundtables: Held in partnership with SIEW and leading international organisations, new hosts this year include the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and the Asia-Europe Foundation.

Industry Events

SIEW also features a suite of events held in collaboration with our event partners from key sectors of the energy industry:

New this year, the Future of the Grid will explore the impact of increased demand on global grid networks arising from worldwide trends including greater electrification and e-mobility and the need to integrate distributed energy resources and storage to enable a more sustainable energy future.



Asia Clean Energy Summit 2021 is the region's premier platform shaping clean energy dialogues and will cover Energy Efficiency, Solar and Electric Vehicles.



The LNG & Hydrogen Gas Markets Asia 2021 will cover the relationship between LNG and Hydrogen and its evolution in the energy transition as we move towards a carbon-neutral world.



The Asia Downstream Summit and the Asia Refining Technology Conference will examine how downstream oil and gas players can maximise the sustainability of their operations in a low carbon world.

SIEW 2021 will be held from 25 – 29 October. Register your attendance at www.siew.gov.sg and find out more about early bird rates as well as an All-Access Masterpass available for partner conferences.

About SIEW

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space. SIEW 2021 will be held from the 25-29 October at Marina Bay Sands.

About the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Our main goals are to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Through our work, the EMA seeks to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. Please visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

