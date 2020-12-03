Registration Opens for the First All-Digital CES 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that registration is now open for the first-ever, all-digital CES® 2021 – on track to become one of the largest digital events. The world's most influential technology event will open its digital doors, Jan. 11-14, 2021, bringing the global tech community together for next-gen product announcements, press events and keynotes from industry visionaries.

"We've fully reimagined the CES 2021 experience, creating a digital platform that will inspire, engage and fuel the future of the global tech industry," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "From product showcases to compelling conference programming with thought leaders, CES 2021 will be a personalized experience unlike any other. We are excited to make history with the first all-digital CES and provide a safe and efficient way to bring our industry together."

Registration for all CES participants, including media, opens today. Attendees who register early can take advantage of the lowest pricing - $149. Starting on Jan. 4, the cost of registration increases to $499. The last day for complimentary media registration will be Jan. 8, 2021.

CES 2021 will feature engaging product showcases from more than 1,000 expected exhibitors. Companies include tech giants such as Accenture, Bosch, Canon, Hisense, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics, TCL and Voxx, as well as non-traditional tech companies including Bridgestone, Caterpillar, John Deere, L'Oréal, Omron Healthcare and Procter & Gamble.

CES keynotes will be viewed across the globe, giving the world a front row seat to experience the future of tech. Confirmed keynote speakers include AMD's Dr. Lisa Su, General Motors' Mary Barra and Verizon's Hans Vestberg. Additional CES keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

CES 2021 will take place Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Jan. 11 : Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences.

: Exclusive media-only access to Media Day press conferences. Jan. 12-13 : Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.

: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming. Jan. 14 : CES Partner Programming.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021. CES returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

