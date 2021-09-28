Registrations Are Now Open for the Colombia Investment Summit

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual Colombia Investment Summit (CIS), organized by ProColombia (the government agency in charge of promoting foreign direct investment to the country) will take place from Oct.20-26 both in-person in Bogota, and virtually. The event is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants and over 300 international companies for three days of academic presentations and business matchmaking with local companies, project owners and government entities.

The Summit will also showcase the measures taken to achieve a prompt economic recovery after the pandemic, and the role of foreign investment in propelling it. The President of Colombia, Ivan Duque will be among the keynote speakers.

"Since August 2018 and up to August of 2021, ProColombia has supported the arrival of 598 investment projects for US $25,4 billion, which have resulted in over 265,000 new jobs. This event is a great opportunity to continue positioning Colombia as the ideal investment destination in the region, increase these numbers and contribute to the recovery of our economy", said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

Located in the heart of the Americas, Colombia is recognized as one of the most attractive places in Latin America for investors. It has a privileged geographical location which makes it a great export platform with easy access to global markets, in addition to the country's 50 million population. The country's seaport and air connectivity is unparalleled: it reaches more than 493 ports worldwide and 22 airlines link Colombia with 24 countries. Also, it is worth mentioning that Colombia has currently 17 Free Trade Agreements with 65 countries including the United States, Canada, the European Union and of the potential to reach 1,500 billion buyers.

During this year's summit, the country will present 140 investment projects with a combined value of US$7.5 billion, across key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology as well as other opportunities in a sustainable ecosystem.

In previous editions, the CIS has impacted more than 400 investors and generated over 1,000 appointments. This platform has attracted outstanding participants such as former President Bill Clinton, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili and former President of the Inter-American Development Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno.

To register and learn more, visit: https://colombiainvestmentsummit.co/en

