Registrations now open for the BSV sCrypt Zero-Knowledge Hackathon

ZUG Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain Association, in partnership with sCrypt, is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the BSV Zero-Knowledge Hackathon.

Round 1 of the hackathon will run from 26 October - 25 November and is aimed at encouraging developers to build new applications based on zero-knowledge proofs while growing the BSV community.

Jad Wahab, Director of Engineering at the BSV Blockchain Association said: "When we think of Bitcoin's peer-to-peer capabilities and properties it is most associated with payments. However, Bitcoin also has powerful data integrity features, which enable anyone to verify and certify data, and the actions performed upon it.

"A zero-knowledge proof lets one party (a prover) who claims to know a secret, convince another party (a verifier) that the claim is valid, whilst not revealing the secret."

Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is a powerful and foundational cryptographic technique in the blockchain space, due to its potential to address both privacy and scalability. However, its esoteric nature, rooted in abstract and advanced math, places a high barrier to entry for many developers, who are reluctant to learn it despite their interest.

Xiaohui Liu, Founder of sCrypt said: "To encourage adoption of the ZKP, sCrypt recently launched zkBattleship, the world's first and only interactive ZKP tutorial, aimed at developers who want to learn how to use it without diving into math-heavy theory. It walks a user through the full process of building the classic guessing game Battleship on the Bitcoin blockchain.

"Starting with no prior ZKP knowledge, a user can build a fully-fledged decentralized web game after completion of the tutorial, powered by zk-SNARKs. Afterwards, they can go on and apply the techniques learned to build all kinds of ZKP applications."

