REGO Announces Engagement of SKB Capital

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REGO Payment Architectures Inc., (OTCQB: RPMT) announced today the engagement of SKB Capital to act as its financial advisor for both the firm's capital requirements as well as its long-term corporate strategy to align with a major multi-conglomerate tech titan.

Suzanne E. Kecmer, CEO of SKB Capital, has a distinguished track record in both the cyber security and financial services sectors. REGO believes the engagement of SKB Capital will provide strategic and investment guidance the Company needs in order for its cutting edge patented COPPA compliant payment platform to be launched. "This engagement represents a significant milestone as we move forward to deploying a viable product and at the same time position the company for its corporate mission in launching the only COPPA compliant mobile payment platform for the 80 million 18 and under users who influence over $860 billion annually in spending. Suzanne's knowledge, experience and expertise in the cyber security market will ensure that the security protection that REGO has embedded in its platform will be well understood as a unique discriminator in the marketplace," confirmed David Knight, CEO of REGO.

"We look forward to partnering with REGO to appropriately capitalize and swiftly proliferate its world-class technology," said Suzanne E. Kecmer, CEO of SKB Capital.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (REGO)

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. is a payments and e-commerce solution that enables kids to manage and spend money within a parent-controlled environment with their branded technology called Oink. Oink delivers an online security mobile payment platform designed for the Under 18 age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses the ability to function in a manner consistent with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act ("COPPA") and similar international children's privacy laws. REGO enables the Under 18 audience to transact and socialize in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company is based in Cerritos, CA.

About SKB Capital, LLC (SKB Capital)

SKB Capital is a corporate advisory services firm specifically focused on non-traditional advanced technologies. The Company provides strategic planning, business development, board advisory, and investment banking services.

