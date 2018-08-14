Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. announced today the completion of its Oink Web App

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) announced today the completion of its Oink Web App, which allows parents to enroll themselves and their children into the Oink financial educational and payment platform. The web app gives the parent or guardian a stylish and intuitive interface to monitor and fund their child's account, set allowances, specify rules for shopping, allow peer to peer transactions, create chores and send educational content. The Oink Web App, which is currently undergoing final testing, will be publicly released in conjunction with the Oink iOS and Android Apps later this month.

Oink is the only financial platform that is COPPA compliant which helps websites and other online services comply with the law and still have a financial relationship with children and parents. The Child Online Protection Privacy Act (COPPA) was enacted in 1998 by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with the sole purpose of protecting children's identity, location and interactions online.

"This represents a significant milestone for the tech team at Rego as we complete the final stages of our COPPA compliant payment platform and ready ourselves for launch. This is the first phase of our two-phase project, to take our proprietary platform to the mobile device. Our immediate addressable market is estimated to be over 80 million children alone in the United States." -- David Knight CEO of Oink.

About Oink:

Oink is a mobile payment app designed for children 8 to 17. Oink provides a platform to aid children with financial responsibility and literacy and to make adults active participants in providing that aid.

