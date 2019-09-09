ReGrained Upgrades Brand Identity and Announces New Product Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReGrained, a mission-driven ingredient platform and packaged goods innovator that leverages patented technology to transform food manufacturing byproduct into tasty superfoods announced today that it has updated its brand aesthetic and will soon enter the savory snack space with an innovative new snack puff. ReGrained created their fun, bright, whimsical, character driven packaging to more closely reflect their internal culture and active, intentional consumer base, creating a unique identity for every flavor. The new brand imagery supports ReGrained's mission to better align the food we eat with the planet we love.

ReGrained SuperGrain+ Bars with Rebranded Wrapper Design

This new branding also symbolizes the company's official debut as a platform for upcycled food innovation. The brand's hero offering, ReGrained SuperGrain+ TM is a versatile ingredient that performs flawlessly in all commercial applications from savory to sweet, producing delicious, nutritious, and highly functional foods. ReGrained's expansion into savory snacks was driven by customer demand. They also have many co-branded "Powered by ReGrained" products with other food companies in the works.

ReGrained's new logo also heralds its presence. When shoppers purchase any product with the "R" on the label, they know the "Powered by ReGrained" product will be innovative, great tasting, and better for them and the planet. They have also incorporated a call to action: "Eat Up!", which carries several layers of meaning.

ReGrained was the first to market with a compostable pack. As is the case with many new technologies, version 1.0 failed in the field resulting in stale bars. ReGrained weathered the storm, is actively participating in the development of version 2.0 and is proud to re-release its SuperGrain+ Bars in three delicious, functional flavors: Honey Cinnamon Immunity, Chocolate Coffee Energy, and Blueberry Sunflower Antioxidant. The bars can be purchased at thousands of locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Lucky SaveMart, Nugget Market, Fresh Thyme, and many more. Eat Up!

ABOUT REGRAINED:

ReGrained is a mission-driven ingredient platform leveraging patent-pending technology to transform food waste and byproducts into tasty superfoods. SuperGrain+ - their hero ingredient - is a versatile, economical, and environmentally impactful grain blend that performs flawlessly in all commercial applications, enabling food manufacturers to produce more delicious, nutritious, and marketable foods while contributing to sustainable practice and food waste mitigation.

