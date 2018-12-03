RegScan, Inc. is Making Compliance Easier with the introduction of i-Comply+ Checklists™ for Retail, Warehouse and Service Centers

"With the complicated nature of compliance in today's world, RegScan has dedicated itself to Making Compliance Easier. i-Comply+ Checklists™ - for Retail, Warehouses and Service Centers are our next tools for simplifying compliance. By empowering Non-EHS professionals to support compliance programs, organizations increase their power to detect risk and minimize compliance issues," said Ned Ertel, President and C.E.O. of RegScan, Inc.

These checklists can be used as a stand-alone solution or integrated into a company's EMiS system. Using either method, a Non-EHS professional can conduct a compliance assessment at any small facility globally.

The Retail, Warehouse and Service Center i-Comply+ Checklists™ feature and benefits include:

Consistent assessments for Retail, Warehouse and Service Center locations globally.

Easy to understand questions and guidance.

Links to local legislation.

Export formats such as Microsoft® Excel, Adobe® PDF or XML.

Ability to use in your company's EMiS for improved reporting and accessibility.

The RegScan One™ system provides custom legal registers and audit protocols for more than 140 jurisdictions around the globe. RegScan's i-Comply+ Checklist™ product is just one more way that RegScan is Making Compliance Easier.

ABOUT REGSCAN, INC.

RegScan is a Williamsport, PA based compliance management company that offers users the ability to access global data and create custom legal registers and audit protocols for more than 140 jurisdictions around the globe. With a dedicated staff of experts and an ever-growing network of in- country resources, RegScan can always be counted on as a trusted resource for up-to-date regulatory information from every corner of the globe.

