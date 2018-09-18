RegScan™ Releases ANSI and OSHA Inspection Checklists

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RegScan, Inc., a compliance management company, is releasing a suite of inspection checklists — focused on occupational safety. They are all-inclusive checklists to keep users in compliance with both ANSI and OSHA regulations. These powerful tools give users a means of monitoring, organizing, and staying on track with all their compliance efforts—taking the burden off each facility to create their own checklists and keeping them in compliance.

"We saw a need for our customers and we met it. This is typically built at the site level, but we have compiled the data to develop the Inspection Checklists, so they are compliant and standardized from site to site--nothing is overlooked, contributing to efficiency and consistency all the way to the lower levels. This will allow our customers to capture and streamline data to check for compliance issues and check for transparency from the top to the bottom," said Gretchen Retteghieri, VP of Product & Business Development.

Regulation compliance is a legal requirement and RegScan is making it easier to perform each inspection. The key pieces are getting all the regulatory content from one source, so you aren't creating any pieces of the work. It's all the pieces you need for check lists in one place and up-to-date.

The Inspection Checklists features, and benefits include:

Cross‐Functional checklists that integrate regulations mandated by ANSI and OSHA, as well as manufacturing guidelines and industry best practices.Benefit: A single manageable checklist to ensure compliance, as well as keep production running smoothly.

Checklists are conveniently accessible from a mobile device.Benefit: Provides consistency in multiple locations, when performing safety checks from site to site.

Data can be used within RegScan™ or with one of RegScan's partners.Benefit: Enables users to maintain all current products with a single vendor.

These all‐inclusive Inspection Checklists are exclusive to RegScan, the compliance specialists.

ABOUT REGSCAN™

With a dedicated staff of experts, an ever-growing network of in-country sources, and 30 years of experience, RegScan is a trusted resource for up-to-date EHS regulatory information from all over the world. RegScan's unique toolset allows users to access global environmental regulations on a single site, provides alerts on regulatory changes, customizes audit checklists, and facilitates content integration with major environmental management systems.

Media contact: Jennifer Rager, (570) 323-1010 x1403, jrager@regscan.com

